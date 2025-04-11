Fuchs Acquires Fellow Lubricants Supplier IRMCO

Company officials said the deal would expand its solutions for a range of industries.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 11, 2025
Fuchs plant, Harvey, Ill.
Fuchs

German lubricants supplier Fuchs has acquired suburban Chicago metal forming and tube bending lubricants provider IRMCO, company officials announced.

Fuchs executives said that the deal would add more than a century of expertise and innovation to its lubricants operations and expand its solutions across a range of end markets — particularly automotive stamping, tube bending, appliance manufacturing, construction and HVAC supply.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed

“The acquisition of IRMCO will further reinforce our position as leading lubrication solutions provider to the industrial segment,” Keith Brewer, CEO of Fuchs Americas, said in the announcement.

IRMCO CEO Jeff Jeffery added that the combination would “further our reach of products to the metal forming, assembly, cleaning and finishing markets.”

