Tencarva Acquires Atlantic Valve & Equipment

The company represents leading valve brands across the mid-Atlantic.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 2, 2025
Tencarva branch, Macon, Ga.
Tencarva Machinery Co.

Pump and process equipment distributor Tencarva Machinery Company announced Wednesday that it acquired Atlantic Valve & Equipment, a manufacturer's representative for valve brands across the mid-Atlantic region.

Richmond, Virginia-based Atlantic Valve serves municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets in its home state as well as the Carolinas, Maryland, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tencarva officials said that the move would bolster its coverage of municipalities in the region and expand its line card with "leading valve manufacturers." Atlantic's valve brands include Kennedy, Clow, M&H, ITT Fabri and Onyx, among others.

"We were impressed both with the company's high-quality leadership and its technical sales talent, who maintain strong local relationships with contractors, engineering firms and municipalities," Tencarva President Ed Pearce said in the announcement. "This strategic acquisition underscores Tencarva's commitment to being a premier provider of industrial and municipal pump distribution and services across the country."

Tencarva, part of investment firm Bessemer Investors, ranked no. 34 on ID's 2024 Big 50.

