DXP Acquires Florida Pump and Process Equipment Distributor

DXP Enterprises announced Thursday that it has acquired Arroyo Process Equipment, a Florida distributor of pumps, process equipment and related services.

Arroyo, headquartered in Bartow, Florida, operates three locations serving the industrial, water, chemical, asphalt, mining and other sectors throughout the state and in surrounding markets. DXP officials said the move would further its vision of becoming “the leading North American rotating equipment company.”

Arroyo posted just more than $26 million in sales last year.

“Arroyo provides DXP with exceptional sales expertise that will enhance our efforts and ability to collaborate and serve our customers and grow DXP further,” Chairman and CEO David Little said in the announcement. “Arroyo provides us with a clear leader in Florida.”

DXP — no. 17 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 — said the deal was funded with cash from its balance sheet. Additional terms were not disclosed.