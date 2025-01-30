Fastener Supplier US Anchors Acquired by Investment Firm

New York investment firm Kinderhook Industries on Tuesday announced its acquisition of US Anchors in partnership with the fastener supplier's founding family.

The Connecticut-based company, established in 1968, owns the TOGGLER, Wej-It and Heckmann brands of anchors, fasteners and building products, as well as distribution arm Gotham Building Supplies. Kinderhook officials said that the company is one of the only domestic anchor companies to house its anchor and custom product manufacturing in the U.S.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are looking forward to partnering with the Garfield family and the rest of the USA team to accelerate the company's growth through continued customer service and product availability, as well as organic and inorganic geographic expansion," Kinderhook Managing Director Chris Michalik said in the announcement.

Kinderhook officials also announced that Jordan Eisenberg, the former chief executive of patio furniture importer Grand Basket, would become CEO of U.S. Anchors in collaboration with Ted and David Garfield.

"Since my father's founding of the original business over 50 years ago, the company has continued to drive success through our dedication to our customers," Ted Garfield, the former president and CEO, said in the announcement. "We are excited to work with both the Kinderhook team and Jordan Eisenberg to maintain this tradition and take the company to new heights."

The deal is Kinderhook's 31st acquisition to date in its light manufacturing and automotive platform.