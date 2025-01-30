Fastener Supplier US Anchors Acquired by Investment Firm

The company owns a trio of fastener brands, as well as distribution arm Gotham Building Supplies.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 30, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 30 At 2 03 19 Pm
US Anchors

New York investment firm Kinderhook Industries on Tuesday announced its acquisition of US Anchors in partnership with the fastener supplier's founding family.

The Connecticut-based company, established in 1968, owns the TOGGLER, Wej-It and Heckmann brands of anchors, fasteners and building products, as well as distribution arm Gotham Building Supplies. Kinderhook officials said that the company is one of the only domestic anchor companies to house its anchor and custom product manufacturing in the U.S.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are looking forward to partnering with the Garfield family and the rest of the USA team to accelerate the company's growth through continued customer service and product availability, as well as organic and inorganic geographic expansion," Kinderhook Managing Director Chris Michalik said in the announcement.

Kinderhook officials also announced that Jordan Eisenberg, the former chief executive of patio furniture importer Grand Basket, would become CEO of U.S. Anchors in collaboration with Ted and David Garfield.

"Since my father's founding of the original business over 50 years ago, the company has continued to drive success through our dedication to our customers," Ted Garfield, the former president and CEO, said in the announcement. "We are excited to work with both the Kinderhook team and Jordan Eisenberg to maintain this tradition and take the company to new heights."

The deal is Kinderhook's 31st acquisition to date in its light manufacturing and automotive platform.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 29, 2025
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400
Motion to Acquire Hawaii Distributor
January 29, 2025
Plimpton & Hills branch, Berlin, Conn.
Plimpton & Hills Owner Adds New York Distributors
January 29, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 28 At 3 02 37 Pm
Rensa Filtration Acquires Air Filtration Co.
January 28, 2025
Related Stories
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Hawaii Distributor
Plimpton & Hills branch, Berlin, Conn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Plimpton & Hills Owner Adds New York Distributors
Screenshot 2025 01 28 At 3 02 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rensa Filtration Acquires Air Filtration Co.
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 29, 2025
Plimpton & Hills branch, Berlin, Conn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Plimpton & Hills Owner Adds New York Distributors
Hills Distribution said the moves would bolster its operations across the Northeast.
January 29, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 28 At 3 02 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rensa Filtration Acquires Air Filtration Co.
The deal includes Air Filtration's production facilities in California and Iowa.
January 28, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Launches Hostile Takeover Bid for Beacon
The newly launched distributor made another $11 billion offer for the building products giant.
January 27, 2025
I Stock 1307512105
Mergers & Acquisitions
The Colt Group Acquires RJ Stacey
The move expands Colt's its hot tapping services and deepens its Midwest presence.
January 27, 2025
A person walks past a Nippon Steel Corporation sign at the company headquarters Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Tokyo.
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Player Arrives in U.S. Steel-Nippon Takeover Saga With Goal of Quashing It
Ancora is seeking an independent slate of directors and new a CEO.
January 27, 2025
I Stock 2153595083
Mergers & Acquisitions
Automation Supplier Tavoron Acquired by Private Equity
Tavoron's companies include JHFOSTER, HTE Technologies and Accu Tech.
January 24, 2025
Building Controls & Solutions branch, Houston.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Building Controls & Solutions Acquires Control Stop
The move bolster BCS' position in the North American building automation distribution segment.
January 23, 2025
Sonic Toolboxes
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tool Supplier Sonic Acquires its North American Distributor
Sonic Tools USA becomes a wholly owned entity of the Dutch tool company.
January 22, 2025
I Stock 1640335640
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hitachi Acquires 90-Year-Old Company to Boost U.S. Service on Large Motors
The company has repaired and rebuilt motors for North America's energy and heavy industry sectors for nearly a century.
January 21, 2025
Acquisition
Mergers & Acquisitions
Alliance Machine Systems International Acquires JD Engineers B.V.
The producer of specialty folder gluers will join Alliance's portfolio.
January 17, 2025
Meco Hq Office
Mergers & Acquisitions
EMCOR Group to Acquire Miller Electric Company
The longtime Florida company operates 21 branches across the country.
January 17, 2025
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc 67631ae235a65
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Adds Minnesota Company
The deal will combine Kendell and Simonson Lumber.
January 17, 2025
Sparks Sign
Mergers & Acquisitions
Belt Power Acquires Sparks Belting Company
Sparks is a distributor and fabricator of conveyor belting systems and power transmission products.
January 16, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 16 At 8 49 54 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Says $11B QXO Offer ‘Significantly Undervalues’ the Company
Company officials said its board evaluated and unanimously rejected the proposal.
January 16, 2025