Imperial Dade Acquires S. Freedman & Sons

The 120-year-old company serves customers across the Mid-Atlantic.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 14, 2025
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

Industrial and jan-san distributor Imperial Dade on Tuesday announced its acquisition of S. Freedman & Sons Inc., a Maryland distributor of paper, maintenance, packaging and restaurant supplies.

The deal marks the 96th acquisition for Imperial Dade under CEO Jason Tillis and Chairman Robert Tillis, the company said. Terms were not disclosed.

S. Freedman dates back to a paper company originally founded in 1907. The company, now in its fourth generation, serves customers across the Mid-Atlantic region.

"I am honored that Jeff, Dan and the entire S. Freedman & Sons team are now valued partners of Imperial Dade," Robert Tillis said in the announcement. "SFS offers high-quality products and service, which aligns well with our customer-first approach."

“On behalf of the entire S. Freedman & Sons team, we are thrilled to be part of Imperial Dade. Now in the market as one, I am excited for this next chapter of profitable growth," added S. Freedman CEO Jeff Freedman. "The resources and strategic support will enable us to continue our growth trajectory and strengthen our customer and supplier relationships."

