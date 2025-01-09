Tencarva Acquires Michigan Pump Distributor

Tencarva Machinery Co. on Thursday announced its acquisition of Detroit Pump & Mfg. Co., a Warren, Michigan, distributor of pumping and fluid handling equipment.

Tencarva officials said in the announcement that Detroit Pump provides centrifugal, seal-less, self-priming, submersible and other pumps to manufacturers and local governments across Michigan; company President Ed Pearce said the deal would allow the Tencarva to expand into a new market with "like-minded, customer-oriented team members."

Tencarva said that Detroit Pump would retain its current management team. Additional terms were not disclosed.

"Detroit Pump further strengthens our position as one of the leading industrial and municipal pump distribution and service companies in the country," Pearce said.

Tencarva — no. 34 on ID's 2024 Big 50 — says is the premier distributor of flow control and process equipment in the Southeast. The company is backed by New York investment firm Bessemer Investors.

