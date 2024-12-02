Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires North East Technical Sales

The deal is MCE's 16th acquisition this year.

Motion & Control Enterprises
Dec 2, 2024
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead 6543ef25985d4
Motion & Control Enterprises

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises on Monday announced that it has acquired North East Technical Sales Inc.

Founded in 1973 and based in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, NETS is a valued-added distributor of instrumentation and control solutions for industrial and municipal customers throughout southern and metro New York, eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia.

The company will operate under the North East Technical Sales name under the continued leadership of David Yankowy. 

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented NETS associates to the MCE team,” said Charles Hale, chairman and CEO of MCE. “For 51 years, NETS has represented leading flow control suppliers and has successfully served industrial and municipal customers in the Mid-Atlantic region. This acquisition expands our growing flow control footprint and positions the combined business to provide an even more comprehensive suite of highly-engineered solutions to our valued customers." 

David Yankowy, Doug Reichert, and Jim Hampson, NETS’ former owners, commented, “The acquisition of North East Technical Sales into the MCE family of businesses positions our company to better serve the ongoing and upcoming needs of our customers and suppliers for decades to come. MCE brings resources that we expect will align well with our business and support our growth initiatives. The management and employee teams are excited about our future together with MCE and our new sister companies.”

