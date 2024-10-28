Genesys Industries Acquires Aerospace Fastener Manufacturer

DECATUR, Ill. — Genesys Industries announced that the company has acquired 100% of F3 Aerospace.

Genesys expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within three months of closing, and that the transaction will create equity value in line with its long-term objectives

Decatur, Illinois-based F3 Aerospace was founded in 1998 and is a leading manufacturer of structural aircraft fastener components and assemblies for the aerospace sector. F3 products are currently embedded in countless programs in the commercial aerospace sector and it has an established product line leaning mainly toward commercial aircraft hardware. The company is a direct buy OEM with customer approvals from the largest program managers in the world for the majority of its product line.

The company's products are currently installed inand supports programs for Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, GKN Aerospace, Spirit AeroSystems, Textron and many others. All mechanical parts manufacturing and assemblies are currently manufactured from the Decatur facility. F3 has been a sole source manufacturer on certain legacy programs and continues supporting its multi-decade customer relationships.

Genesys Industries will also acquire the commercial real estate that houses the current plant operations, consisting of 10,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing space.

“We are excited about the acquisition of F3. This addition expands our already increasing footprint in the manufacturing of mechanical components for the commercial aerospace sector. It fits well with our aftermarket-focused value generation strategy. Specifically, it will add to our hardware line of products and diversify our own product lines and OEM sole source capabilities. The company has established positions on a diverse range of new and existing fixed-wing platforms, strong aftermarket content and an outstanding reputation with its customers."

Martin Trnovsky, president and CEO of F3 Aerospace, said, “F3 and Genesys share common markets, manufacturing expertise and values. Working together, we will be able to offer a broader range of products and enhanced service for our customers.”