Trelleborg Acquires CRC Distribution

The company said the deal will bolster its position in the U.S. seals market.

Trelleborg Group
Oct 25, 2024
Trelleborg Hq1
Trelleborg Group

TRELLEBORG, Sweden — The Trelleborg Group, through its Trelleborg Sealing Solutions business, announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire CRC Distribution.

CRC is a specialist distributor in polymer sealing solutions and related value-added services in hydraulics, hydropower, and oil and gas, as well as for pumps and compressors.

CRC Distribution is based in Robertsdale, Alabama. Its business is focused primarily on the domestic market but has recently expanded into the Mexican market, as well. The company has steadily built up a strong sales organization and offers an advanced e-commerce solution for seals.

CRC generates annual external sales of just over $16 million.

“As an authorized distributor of Trelleborg’s seals, CRC has demonstrated deep knowledge of sealing applications and outstanding customer service. The acquisition will strengthen Trelleborg’s customer offering, particularly toward mid-sized manufacturing companies and businesses focused on maintenance, repair, and operation of industrial equipment,” said Jürgen Bosch, president of Trelleborg Sealing Solutions.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025.

