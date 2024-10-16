Bossard to Acquire Ferdinand Gross Group

The deal will significantly expand Bossard's presence in Germany and Eastern Europe.

Bossard Group
Oct 16, 2024
Warehouse Zug
Bossard Group

ZUG, Switzerland — The Bossard Group announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Ferdinand Gross Group.

Headquartered in Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Ferdinand Gross Group is one of the leading distributors of fastening technology in Germany. Ferdinand Gross Group, which is celebrating its 160th anniversary this year, employs around 260 people and also operates locations in Hungary and Poland.

With the contemplated acquisition of the Ferdinand Gross Group, which expects net sales of around EUR 80 million for the current financial year, Bossard will further expand its already strong market presence in Germany and Eastern Europe. In combination with Bossard Germany, a leading distributor of customized fastening technologies, Bossard will be able to serve its customers in Germany and Eastern Europe even more comprehensively.

“I eagerly look forward to the upcoming collaboration with our new colleagues. The planned acquisition of the Ferdinand Gross Group not only brings together two companies with a long tradition, but also two strong partners who share common values and business philosophies – in the spirit of 'Proven Productivity,'” said Bossard Group CEO Daniel Bossard.

“Bossard is the ideal partner for the Ferdinand Gross Group and our employees to forge a joint path into the future. The strengths of both companies will form the basis for accelerating our growth and expanding our range of products and services, while ensuring that our customers continue to receive first-class service,” said Gerald Hering, managing director, who leads the company in the fifth generation.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2025 and is subject to the approval of regulatory authorities and other customary closing conditions. The acquisition will be financed through the use of existing credit facilities. 

