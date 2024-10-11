Meritus Gas Partners Adds East Bay Welding Supply

The company serves the Bay Area from two locations.

Meritus Gas Partners
Oct 11, 2024
I Stock 1078317376
iStock.com/Prarinya Thonghyad

NEW YORK — Meritus Gas Partners announced Wednesday that it entered into a partnership with East Bay Welding Supply, a leading independent distributor of packaged gases and welding supplies headquartered in Martinez, California.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Steve Evans and Rick Lindgren, East Bay serves the greater San Francisco Bay Area from its two locations in Martinez and Antioch, California. Evans and Lindgren will continue to lead the business following the transaction and will maintain significant equity ownership in Meritus.

"Rick and I started East Bay in 1989 in order to give customers an alternative to the major gas producers after consolidation among independent gas distributors in our area," said Evans. "We saw an opportunity and, along with our dedicated employees, grew the business successfully since our inception. We prioritized the customer and offered them unmatched service. We chose Meritus as a partner to ensure that East Bay continues to operate as it has historically and provides our customers with exceptional service. We chose Meritus to preserve the integrity of our business and our legacy."

Lindgren added, "Meritus has a great offering, as we can preserve our company's culture and brand yet be a member of a larger, more diversified business. We are excited to be joining Meritus."

"East Bay Welding Supply is an excellent fit for Meritus, and we are excited to welcome Steve, Rick and the entire team to Meritus," said Meritus Vice President Steve Bogard. "They are the perfect partner to support our growth as we build out our presence in Northern California. The San Francisco Bay Area is one of the largest MSA's in the country and extraordinarily diverse – it is the home to metal fabrication, laboratory, university research, biotech and electronics industries. Meritus partners now operate out of seven Northern California locations, and we expect to further expand our capabilities and reach into new markets."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 1078317376
Meritus Gas Partners Adds East Bay Welding Supply
October 11, 2024
Core & Main branch, Farmingdale, N.J.
Core & Main to Acquire New Jersey Distributors
October 11, 2024
Federal Signal’s FS Solutions service center, Williston, N.D., July 2014.
Federal Signal Acquires Standard Equipment
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1064995096
US LBM Acquires Texas Tool Traders
October 8, 2024
Related Stories
Core & Main branch, Farmingdale, N.J.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire New Jersey Distributors
Federal Signal’s FS Solutions service center, Williston, N.D., July 2014.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal Signal Acquires Standard Equipment
I Stock 1064995096
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM Acquires Texas Tool Traders
Kundinger part and service center, Green Bay, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kundinger Acquires Control Concepts Technology
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main branch, Farmingdale, N.J.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire New Jersey Distributors
The deals will add New York-area providers of utility and fire protection products.
October 11, 2024
Federal Signal’s FS Solutions service center, Williston, N.D., July 2014.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Federal Signal Acquires Standard Equipment
The Illinois company is a leading distributor of specialty maintenance and infrastructure equipment.
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1064995096
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM Acquires Texas Tool Traders
The company provides fasteners, tools and supplies to contractors and builders across Texas.
October 8, 2024
Kundinger part and service center, Green Bay, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kundinger Acquires Control Concepts Technology
The deal includes a Parker Store in central Wisconsin.
October 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 07 At 3 15 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Turner Supply Acquires Alabama Industrial Distributors
Turner officials said the deal strengthens its presence in eastern Alabama.
October 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 2 16 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
A&M Industrial Acquires the Mosher Company
The Massachusetts company is a manufacturer and distributor of finishing compounds.
October 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 10 31 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group to Acquire Test & Measurement Supplier
ConRes Test Equipment will join the TestEquity operating company.
October 4, 2024
20240930122959
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Adds Leonhardt Pipe & Supply
Leonhardt has operations in Georgia and the Carolinas.
October 4, 2024
Epic Supply in Haltom City, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Epic Supply
Epic is a leading distributor of commercial plumbing supplies.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 49 09 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Alliance Hose & Rubber
The deal bolsters TIPCO's presence in the Illinois market.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 11 54 07 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Announces Three Bolt-on Acquisitions
The company has added APSCO, Blutek and UT Pumps.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 9 27 54 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Motion & Flow Control Products 'ParkerStores'
The locations are regional sources for hose, fittings, hydraulics and filtration products.
October 2, 2024
Waring Bobtail
Mergers & Acquisitions
Waring Oil Acquires Lavigne Oil Company
The deal broadens Waring’s footprint to Louisiana.
September 30, 2024
Press Us 1600x680
Mergers & Acquisitions
Prysmian, Encore Wire Debut Joint Venture, Expanded Product Line
The strategic partnership broadens both companies' product offerings.
September 30, 2024
I Stock 2152912027
Mergers & Acquisitions
Amazon's $4B Partnership with AI Startup Gets U.K. Competition Clearance
Authorities said the deal didn't qualify for further scrutiny.
September 30, 2024