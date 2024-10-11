Meritus Gas Partners Adds East Bay Welding Supply

NEW YORK — Meritus Gas Partners announced Wednesday that it entered into a partnership with East Bay Welding Supply, a leading independent distributor of packaged gases and welding supplies headquartered in Martinez, California.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Steve Evans and Rick Lindgren, East Bay serves the greater San Francisco Bay Area from its two locations in Martinez and Antioch, California. Evans and Lindgren will continue to lead the business following the transaction and will maintain significant equity ownership in Meritus.

"Rick and I started East Bay in 1989 in order to give customers an alternative to the major gas producers after consolidation among independent gas distributors in our area," said Evans. "We saw an opportunity and, along with our dedicated employees, grew the business successfully since our inception. We prioritized the customer and offered them unmatched service. We chose Meritus as a partner to ensure that East Bay continues to operate as it has historically and provides our customers with exceptional service. We chose Meritus to preserve the integrity of our business and our legacy."

Lindgren added, "Meritus has a great offering, as we can preserve our company's culture and brand yet be a member of a larger, more diversified business. We are excited to be joining Meritus."

"East Bay Welding Supply is an excellent fit for Meritus, and we are excited to welcome Steve, Rick and the entire team to Meritus," said Meritus Vice President Steve Bogard. "They are the perfect partner to support our growth as we build out our presence in Northern California. The San Francisco Bay Area is one of the largest MSA's in the country and extraordinarily diverse – it is the home to metal fabrication, laboratory, university research, biotech and electronics industries. Meritus partners now operate out of seven Northern California locations, and we expect to further expand our capabilities and reach into new markets."