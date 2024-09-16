Ficodis Group Acquires Berliss Bearing Company

MONTREAL — The Ficodis Group on Monday announced its acquisition of Berliss Bearing Company, a Whippany, New Jersey, corporation specializing in the manufacture and distribution of roller bearings, mechanical seals and custom-engineered bearing products.

Those products and services are crucial for original equipment manufacturers in diverse motorized and mechanical sectors, such as the agricultural field and the recreational vehicle industry.

“With the acquisition of Berliss Bearing Company, we can now offer tailored solutions to manufacturers across Canada and the United States,” said Christophe Bévillard, president of the Ficodis Group. “This acquisition not only diversifies our portfolio but also strengthens our presence in the U.S. market, particularly in serving key OEMs in diversified industries.”

Founded in 1932 in Belleville, New Jersey, and now located in Whippany, Berliss Bearing Company is a fourth-generation family business that has grown to employ many skilled professionals over the years and continues to utilize its industry-leading capabilities in the design of products for many different applications. The company specializes in the manufacture of roller bearings, mechanical seals — including pump seal assemblies and components — custom-engineered bearings tailored for specific applications, and Electric Motor Quality bearings.

Berliss is renowned for its engineering excellence, consistently delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions across a wide range of product applications, and constantly adapting to its customer needs by solving problems and offering innovative solutions. Over the years, Berliss has also expanded its portfolio by becoming an authorized distributor for several renowned brands.

By joining the Ficodis Group, Berliss Bearing Company will now have the opportunity to expand its product offerings into the Canadian market. For Ficodis, which has a strong footprint in Canada — particularly through its private labeled brands, which offer power transmission components, DNA solutions, safety equipment, cutting tools, hand tools, abrasives, and maintenance products — this acquisition represents a significant opportunity to increase its market share in the United States.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ficodis, as their strategies align perfectly with our commitment to maintaining our legacy, reputation and brand in the market, while we continue to focus on maintaining the continuity and development of our valued team. My father John Rubinstein and I agree that together, with Ficodis, we can look forward to opening new channels for growth and expanding our operations vertically across both Canada and the United-States," said Daryl Rubinstein, board member of the Berliss Bearing Company.

The integration of Berliss Bearing Company, which marks a second U.S. acquisition this year for Ficodis following the earlier acquisition of LNR Tools and Supplies from Long Island, New York, will further strengthen Ficodis' capacity to deliver high-quality, modern solutions to its clients across North America.