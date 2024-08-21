BlackHawk Industrial on Wednesday announced its acquisition of a suburban Philadelphia tooling supplier, expanding the distributor's operations in the mid-Atlantic region.

BlackHawk officials called the addition of New Britain, Pennsylvania-based Tri-State Industrial Supplies of PA a "milestone" in its strategic plan to pursue new industries, geographies and product categories.

"Expanding our presence into the mid-Atlantic market underscores our strategic vision to deliver unmatched value across the industry," BlackHawk President and CEO John Mark said in the announcement. "The addition of Tri-State's talented team is a pivotal milestone in our national growth strategy, and we are energized by the possibilities this collaboration will unlock for our customers and our business."

Tri-State calls itself a "one-stop shop" for all machining needs, and BlackHawk's announcement highlighted its rigorous testing of cutting-edge tools "directly at the spindle" — providing optimized performance and cost savings.

"For the past 35 years, our customers' success has been the cornerstone of our own," said Amy McNutt, Tri-State's vice president and sales manager. "In joining forces with BlackHawk, we recognize the immense potential to elevate our service offerings to unprecedented levels."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BlackHawk ranked at no. 24 on ID's most recent Big 50.