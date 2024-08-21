BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Pennsylvania Tooling Supplier

Tri-State Industrial calls itself a "one-stop shop" for all machining needs.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 21, 2024
Black Hawk Basecamp 2 631b811d515b7 636d4f6e67f10 64341a7b17d20

BlackHawk Industrial on Wednesday announced its acquisition of a suburban Philadelphia tooling supplier, expanding the distributor's operations in the mid-Atlantic region.

BlackHawk officials called the addition of New Britain, Pennsylvania-based Tri-State Industrial Supplies of PA a "milestone" in its strategic plan to pursue new industries, geographies and product categories.

"Expanding our presence into the mid-Atlantic market underscores our strategic vision to deliver unmatched value across the industry," BlackHawk President and CEO John Mark said in the announcement. "The addition of Tri-State's talented team is a pivotal milestone in our national growth strategy, and we are energized by the possibilities this collaboration will unlock for our customers and our business."

Tri-State calls itself a "one-stop shop" for all machining needs, and BlackHawk's announcement highlighted its rigorous testing of cutting-edge tools "directly at the spindle" — providing optimized performance and cost savings.

"For the past 35 years, our customers' success has been the cornerstone of our own," said Amy McNutt, Tri-State's vice president and sales manager. "In joining forces with BlackHawk, we recognize the immense potential to elevate our service offerings to unprecedented levels."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BlackHawk ranked at no. 24 on ID's most recent Big 50.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main branch, Tyler, Texas.
Core & Main to Acquire Green Equipment Co.
August 21, 2024
Black Hawk Basecamp 2 631b811d515b7 636d4f6e67f10 64341a7b17d20
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Pennsylvania Tooling Supplier
August 21, 2024
BSC Industries headquarters, Canton, Mass.
BSC Industries Acquires Warren Pike
August 20, 2024
Hgap Acquires Air Power Sales Image
Hitachi Global Air Power Acquires Texas Sullair Distributor Air Power
August 20, 2024
Related Stories
Core & Main branch, Tyler, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Green Equipment Co.
BSC Industries headquarters, Canton, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Acquires Warren Pike
Hgap Acquires Air Power Sales Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hitachi Global Air Power Acquires Texas Sullair Distributor Air Power
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 4 15 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Closes Source Atlantic Acquisition
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main branch, Tyler, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Green Equipment Co.
The Texas company is a provider of underground utility protection equipment.
August 21, 2024
BSC Industries headquarters, Canton, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Acquires Warren Pike
BSC's fellow Massachusetts company distributes power transmission, motion control and fluid power products.
August 20, 2024
Hgap Acquires Air Power Sales Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hitachi Global Air Power Acquires Texas Sullair Distributor Air Power
Air Power Sales and Service specializes in air compressors, air treatment products, accessories and related equipment.
August 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 4 15 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Closes Source Atlantic Acquisition
The company also announced an expansion of its credit facility.
August 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 11 42 19 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Applied Industrial Acquires New Jersey, Ohio Distributors
The company disclosed the additions in its quarterly earnings statement.
August 15, 2024
I Stock 1446373235
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Adds Distributors in New York, California
The company added an HVAC distributor in the Northeast and a pipe and waterworks provider on the West Coast.
August 15, 2024
Ipex Cpvc Sprinkler Spray Sq
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aliaxis to Acquire Johnson Controls’ Pipe, Fittings Business
The Alabama-based segment provides pipe and fittings for residential and light commercial sprinkler systems.
August 14, 2024
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2000
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire LSI Supply
The Ontario company distributes bearings, seals and other industrial components.
August 14, 2024
Portland Bolt’s facility in Northwest Portland.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Century-Old Fastener Manufacturer Makes a Big Move
Why Portland Bolt decided to dramatically expand its footprint.
August 14, 2024
Core & Main branch, Washington, Ill.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Georgia Company
The distributor also closed its acquisition of a Canadian counterpart.
August 13, 2024
I Stock 1423622700
Mergers & Acquisitions
South Florida's L.D. Mullins Acquired by US LBM
Mullins is the largest independent lumber yard in Southeast Florida.
August 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 08 At 2 14 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
ORS Nasco Sold to Wynnchurch Capital
The MRO wholesaler offers over 190,000 SKUs to distributors throughout North America.
August 12, 2024
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Excell Direct
The company has become a premier distributor of foodservice and janitorial products in Arizona.
August 9, 2024
Featured Contractor Center
Mergers & Acquisitions
ABC Supply Acquires America Building Materials
The deal establishes the first ABC Supply location in Los Angeles.
August 7, 2024
I Stock 2148916335
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson Acquires Production Metals
The Connecticut company is a distributor of aluminum, stainless and specialty steels across New England.
August 6, 2024