Singer Industrial Adds MEP Brothers

DALLAS — Singer Industrial announced Wednesday that it has teamed up with MEP Brothers Inc., a leader in industrial and hydraulic hose, gaskets, and environmental spill response products.

MEP Brothers is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and will operate within the industrial rubber division of Singer Industrial.

Singer Industrial The capabilities of MEP Brothers will create a greater breadth and depth of support for Singer Industrial’s mutual customers in the Canadian markets and will continue to be led by past owners Jeff Gural and Jamie Gural. The addition of MEP Brothers increases Singer Industrial’s footprint to more than 100 locations with over 1,500 employees in North America.

“We are excited to join Singer Industrial in their effort to grow and supply the hose market. The merger opens the door to endless possibilities for all involved. We truly appreciate the opportunity and look forward to the future together,” said General Manager Jeff Gural.

Chris Reed, Singer Industrial regional manager, said, “Jeff and Jamie have cultivated a high-performing team of energetic and knowledgeable individuals deeply committed to customer satisfaction. Their team aligns seamlessly with our company culture and shared focus on exceptional customer experiences.”

“MEP Brothers offers exceptional industrial and hydraulic hose products and service across a diverse customer base. We are excited to welcome them to our team and expand our footprint in Canada,” said Sam Petillo, president of the industrial rubber division.