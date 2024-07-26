Bossard to Acquire French Aerospace Fastener Distributor

Aero Negoce International also has locations in the U.S. and Malaysia.

Bossard Group
Jul 26, 2024
Bossard warehouse, Zug, Switzerland.
Bossard warehouse, Zug, Switzerland.
Bossard Group

ZUG, Switzerland — The Bossard Group has signed an agreement to acquire the French Aero Negoce International Group.

Aero Negoce International SAS, headquartered in Béziers, France, employs 33 people and expects net sales of around EUR 25 million for the current financial year. ANI is a leading French distributor of fastening solutions and provider of logistics services in the aerospace industry. The company also has locations in the U.S. and Malaysia.

Through the contemplated acquisition, Bossard will significantly expand its market presence in the strategically important aerospace industry and in France. In combination with Boysen — now Bossard Aerospace Germany, acquired in 2019 — Bossard would become a leading distributor of fastening systems and provider of logistics services in the European aerospace industry.

“The intended acquisition of Aero Negoce International SAS is an important step to accelerate our growth strategy in the aerospace industry and strengthens our strategic presence in the Aerospace Valley in France. In addition, we see great market opportunities in the cooperation with Bossard Aerospace Germany, which will further strengthen our position in the European aerospace industry,” said Daniel Bossard, CEO of the Bossard Group.

“We are thrilled about this transaction. The Bossard Group's backing will provide Aero Negoce International SAS with a great opportunity to continue its growth trajectory while preserving the service-oriented ethos that has defined our family business since its inception,” said Patrick and Nathalie Bianchini, who led the company in the second generation.

The closing of the transaction is expected within 2024 and is subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities and other customary closing conditions. The acquisition will be financed through the use of existing credit facilities. 

