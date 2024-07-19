Great Lakes Fasteners Group Acquires Superior Components Supply

TWINSBURG, Ohio — The Great Lakes Fasteners Group on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Superior Components Supply Inc. in Concord, North Carolina, marking a significant milestone in its strategic expansion plans to serve manufacturers headquartered throughout the greater Midwest and Atlantic regions.

Founded in 2014 by Chuck and Donna Gerlach, Superior Components Supply has established itself as a cornerstone in North Carolina, supplying manufacturers with a wide range of inch, metric and special fasteners, along with kitting services and managed inventory programs. Superior has a vast inventory of truck and trailer products, including hinges, handles, latches and custom fasteners to install the accessories. In addition, Superior sells the complete POLAR Hardware product line, which has positioned the company as a leading area supplier for truck and trailer OEMs, outfitters and repairers nationwide.

“Joining forces with Kevin and the Great Lakes Fasteners Group is an exciting opportunity for us. We share a common commitment to quality and customer service, and this partnership will allow us to serve our customers even better,” said Chuck Gerlach. “We worked very hard to build this business and when we met Great Lakes it just felt right. Superior now has the platform and resources to accelerate our growth and expand our products and services."

Superior Components will integrate into the fastener distribution group led by Kevin Weidinger, owner of the portfolio. This group includes Great Lakes Fasteners, Nut & Bolt Fastening Solutions, Lakeshore Fastener, Hodges Fastener Corporation, and Connection Service Company, which was acquired in July 2023. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, the group operates distribution and manufacturing centers in Ohio, Michigan, New York, North Carolina and Wisconsin. The consortium is dedicated to preserving the local identities of its distributors while leveraging the collective strength and scale of the enterprise. Customers benefit from an extensive inventory of standard and special fasteners, along with comprehensive lean production services, including kitting, packaging, sub-assembly, and managed inventory programs.

“Expanding our distribution capabilities into the Atlantic region and southern states has been a strategic priority for our team over the past several years,” said Weidinger, president of the Great Lakes Fasteners Group. “We found the ideal partner in Superior Components Supply, a company with an incredible reputation for its quality products, responsive service, and loyal customer base. The integration came together seamlessly. I am thrilled to welcome Chuck and his exceptional team to the Great Lakes family.”