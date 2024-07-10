Core & Main to Acquire HM Pipe Products

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc. announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of HM Pipe Products Inc. and HM Pipe Products Kitchener Inc. — collectively, HM Pipe Products, a Canadian distributor of water and wastewater products.

"With our expansion into Canada, we will achieve a key milestone for Core & Main. The team at HM Pipe Products has extensive market knowledge, an excellent reputation in the industry and strong customer connections,” said Steve LeClair, chair and CEO of Core & Main. “We plan to utilize our collective resources and combined expertise to address Canada's water and wastewater infrastructure needs, providing significant future growth opportunities in the multibillion-dollar Canadian market."

Established in 2010, HM Pipe Products is a trusted provider of a broad array of products to assist contractors and municipalities in Ontario with their waterworks infrastructure projects. Their experienced team operates from two locations in London, Ontario, and Kitchener, Ontario.

"It was important for us to partner with an established industry veteran who has a similar culture and dedication to exceptional service when entering the Canadian market. We found that in HM Pipe Products," said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main. "I look forward to welcoming them to Core & Main and collaborating with their team as we build out our presence in Canada."

"I am very proud of what our team has accomplished since Fraser Metcalf and I founded the company in 2010,” said HM Pipe Products President, Rick Henry. “Fraser and I are excited to enter a new chapter as part of the Core & Main family. We feel a strong alignment of purpose with their team, and this partnership paves the way for us to support the Canadian water and wastewater industry with expanded resources and unmatched excellence."