AFC Industries Acquires Forward Industrial Products

Forward is leading supplier of C-class components, vendor-managed inventory and MRO services.

AFC Industries
Jul 8, 2024
Birmingham, England, May 2022.
Birmingham, England, May 2022.
iStock.com/Teamjackson

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — AFC Industries has acquired Birmingham, England-based distributor Forward Industrial Products through its TFC business unit.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.  

Forward Industrial Products is an industry-leading supplier of C-class components, vendor-managed inventory services and MRO services, with a focus on enhancing the productivity and effectiveness of its customers’ manufacturing operations.

Forward provides a range of value-added services, as well as both standard and custom items and engineered products.

Birmingham-based Bracebridge Corporate Finance was the sole advisor to Forward for the transaction.  

"We’re really pleased to be part of AFC and the growing TFC group. The partnership is a perfect fit for Forward Industrial," said Martyn Cleaver, managing director of Forward. "It opens up new opportunities within our existing customer network and enables us to share our 28 years of industry expertise with TFC's customers and bring their strengths to ours. Our management team is excited about the next chapter with AFC/TFC.”  

AFC CEO Kevin Godin remarked, “It was a strategic goal of ours to expand our operations and capabilities in the U.K. and Europe in a way that would complement our TFC team. Forward is a great fit for us both culturally and geographically. Their dedication to service and solving problems for customers make them a natural integration for us.”  

President of AFC Europe (TFC), Morgan Burgoyne, added, “Bringing these teams together immediately strengthens both and further establishes us as the leading component solutions provider in our key markets. The future is bright as we continue to invest in the right people and capabilities to provide superior market knowledge and service to our customers.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 9, 2024
Screenshot+2022 11 29+at+9 51 05+am
TA Industrial Solutions Acquires Fullmer Industrial Sales
July 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 2 07 39 Pm
Sonepar to Acquire Robertson Electric Wholesale
July 8, 2024
Birmingham, England, May 2022.
AFC Subsidiary Adds U.K. Distributor
July 8, 2024
Related Stories
Press Release Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
IMARK Electrical Shareholders Approve AD Merger Resolution
Screenshot+2022 11 29+at+9 51 05+am
Mergers & Acquisitions
TA Industrial Solutions Acquires Fullmer Industrial Sales
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 2 07 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Robertson Electric Wholesale
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 9, 2024
Screenshot+2022 11 29+at+9 51 05+am
Mergers & Acquisitions
TA Industrial Solutions Acquires Fullmer Industrial Sales
TA said the deal would expand its solutions and service capabilities.
July 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 2 07 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Robertson Electric Wholesale
Robertson operates 19 branches across Canada.
July 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 1 38 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CNC Flow Control Acquires Mako Products
CNC said the Oklahoma company would add high-value product offerings and deliver new end-market verticals.
July 8, 2024
I Stock 1388621826
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Romanoff Industries
The Ohio company is a distributor of new, used and refurbished electric motors.
July 5, 2024
I Stock 1181512400
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Hydro Power Acquires Baker Bohnert
The company is a market leader in expansion joint manufacturing for the power industry.
July 3, 2024
Threaded Fasteners branch, Meridian, Miss.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Threaded Fasteners Inc. Acquires Ricco Fasteners
Ricco's Georgia location will become a new Threaded Fasteners branch.
June 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 27 At 1 17 34 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aeromed Group Acquires Aerospace Products International
The distribution company alliance also named a new president of API.
June 27, 2024
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Acquires Wisconsin Distributor, Arizona Cutting Tool Maker
MSC officials said the deals would bolster its regional market share and service offering.
June 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 26 At 2 03 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Forge PolyFab
The deal will bolster Winsupply's HDPE portfolio in North Texas.
June 26, 2024
I Stock 1290752992
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jennmar Adds Canadian Manufacturer, Distributor Dumotech
Dumotech provides products and hardware to the mining industry.
June 25, 2024
I Stock 1436992489
Mergers & Acquisitions
Belt Power Acquires Mol Belting Systems
Mol is a family-owned fabricator and distributor of conveyor belts and power transmission products and accessories.
June 21, 2024
I Stock 890101636
Mergers & Acquisitions
TopBuild Acquires Energy One America Subsidiary
Texas Insulation will join the building materials distributor.
June 21, 2024
Lima Branch Min
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Acquires Trident Fire & Fabrication
The deal is Macomb's second acquisition in as many months.
June 20, 2024
I Stock 1441179838
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Circle Bolt & Nut
CBN has operated as part of Optimas Solutions for the past six years.
June 19, 2024