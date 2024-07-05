MCE Acquires Romanoff Industries

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired Romanoff Industries Inc.

Founded in 1979, Romanoff is a distributor of new, used and refurbished electric motors sold to end-users and resellers across the U.S. The company is based in Toledo, Ohio, and has an additional location in Henderson, Nevada, to service the western U.S. The company will continue to operate under the Romanoff Industries name under the continued leadership of Jay Romanoff.

“We are very excited to welcome the talented Romanoff associates to the MCE team,” said Charles Hale, chairman and CEO of MCE. “For 45 years, Romanoff has been a trusted resource in the electric motor industry by offering one of the largest inventories of used and surplus electric motors in North America.” Hale continued by noting “that our combined resources and expertise will expand our offering of highly engineered solutions designed to solve our customers’ most challenging requirements."

Jay Romanoff, Romanoff’s former owner, added, “Joining forces with MCE and their group of companies will present tremendous opportunities for Romanoff Industries and our dedicated, hardworking employees. We will benefit from the vast resources that MCE provides to continue servicing the needs of our customers and expanding our presence in the electric motor world.”