Air Hydro Power Acquires Baker Bohnert

The company is a market leader in expansion joint manufacturing for the power industry.

Air Hydro Power LLC
Jul 3, 2024
I Stock 1181512400
iStock.com/Alexandr Yurtchenko

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Air Hydro Power LLC announced Monday that it has acquired the assets of Baker Bohnert LLC as of July 1.  

Baker Bohnert has over 76 years of experience in the industrial distribution sector and is a market leader in expansion joint manufacturing for the power industry. Since 1948, it has solved material handling and sealing problems involving bulk solids, fluids and air, combining state-of-the-art products and extensive service and installation experience to meet and exceed customer-specific requirements and expectations.

“In 1965, my grandfather said 'service to our customers and adequate stock to take care of them' is our difference," said Brian Baker, president of Baker Bohnert and third-generation owner. "To this day, the company has lived by that very simple motto. Becoming part of the Air Hydro Power and Houchens Industries family solidifies our future for growth and taking care of our employees and customers."

“Baker Bohnert has the experience and reputation for customer service, which customers need today more than ever. This broadens the range of products and services AHP has to offer, plus helps us better penetrate the power generation markets," said AHP Co-CEO Matt Ott.

With this acquisition, Air Hydro Power welcomes 38 new employees. In the near future, they will become employee-owners in the Houchens ESOP. 


