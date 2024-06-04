Meritus Gas Partners Announces Three Acquisitions

The deals add companies in Arkansas, California and Idaho.

Meritus Gas Partners
Jun 4, 2024
I Stock 475426686
iStock.com/ISO3000

NEW YORK — Meritus Gas Partners announced Tuesday that three of its platform operating companies successfully closed add-on acquisitions during May 2024.

Financial terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

  • High Precision Gas LLC, headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, acquired the assets of EcoGreen Industries LLC, effective May 1. Founded in 2013 and based in Anderson, California, EcoGreen is a supplier of pure and mixed hydrocarbon gases, ethanol and equipment to cannabis and hemp extractors.
  • OzArc Gas Equipment & Supply Inc., based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, acquired the retail propane assets of Island Energy Inc., a bulk and cylinder propane supplier located in Paragould, Arkansas. The transaction closed on May 13. Ozarc will operate from this location, expanding its retail propane presence into northeastern Arkansas.
  • Effective June 1, OXARC LLC, based in Spokane, Washington, acquired the assets of Gem State Welders Supply Inc., based in Twin Falls, Idaho. Founded in 1966, Gem State is an independent distributor of industrial gases, welding and safety supplies serving the southern Idaho region. Gem State is led by William Watt, who will remain with the business for a transition period following the transaction.

"We are pleased to welcome each of these companies, their employees and customers into the Meritus family," said Meritus Chairman Scott Kaltrider. "Our platform operating companies have the infrastructure, scale and management breadth to execute add-on acquisitions in their respective markets, and we encourage and support them to do so.

"EcoGreen, Island Energy and Gem State have excellent reputations in the regions they serve and will expand our partner operating companies' capabilities and geographic reach. We are excited about our expansion and continuing to pursue these kinds of accretive growth opportunities."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
June 4, 2024
Ir
Ingersoll Rand Acquires Three Companies in $150M Deal
June 4, 2024
I Stock 475426686
Meritus Gas Partners Announces Three Acquisitions
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 04 At 2 27 46 Pm
Holland Pump Acquires Florida Dewatering
June 4, 2024
Related Stories
Press Release Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, IMARK Electrical Announce Merger
Ir
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Acquires Three Companies in $150M Deal
Screenshot 2024 06 04 At 2 27 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holland Pump Acquires Florida Dewatering
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
June 4, 2024
Ir
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Acquires Three Companies in $150M Deal
The company also completed its previously announced acquisition of ILC Dover for more than $2 billion.
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 04 At 2 27 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holland Pump Acquires Florida Dewatering
The company said the deal would expand its capabilities along the Florida Gulf Coast.
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 4 02 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Ives Equipment
The suburban Philadelphia company is a valued-added distributor of process valves and instrumentation solutions.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 3 54 47 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Regional Distributors Inc.
The deal will expand the company's coverage in New York state.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 03 At 9 17 53 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions Acquires Southwest Heater and Controls
The deal expands the TTDS platform into Texas and the Southwest.
June 3, 2024
Tencarva branch, Springdale, Ark.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva Machinery Acquires Tri-State Coating & Machine
The West Virginia company is a leading provider of specialized thermal coating services.
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 33 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Electric Supply Center
The company operates six branches in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 30 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Investment Firm Partners with B&J Welding Supply
Cordatus Capital also formed a new company to pursue acquisition opportunities in packaged gas.
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 29 At 2 43 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Eastern Metal Supply Acquires Eagle Metal Distributors
Eagle's president said the deal would bolster its operations in Central Florida.
May 29, 2024
I Stock 1474838897
Operations
Is Private Equity the Key to Growth?
Manufacturers and distributors alike are seeing more private equity investment — but it's not without risk.
May 28, 2024
I Stock 1446373235
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Announces Four Acquisitions
The deals add companies in Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.
May 23, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 22 At 3 33 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires South Carolina Steel Fabricator
The deal will bolster the distributor's value-added capabilities in the Southeast.
May 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 22 At 9 32 42 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
SugarCRM Acquires sales-i
The companies first announced a partnership last year.
May 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 21 At 1 03 16 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
National Safety Apparel Acquired by Private Equity Firm
NSA said it plans to pursue geographic expansion, new product introductions and strategic M&A.
May 21, 2024