Eastern Metal Supply Acquires Eagle Metal Distributors

Eagle's president said the deal would bolster its operations in Central Florida.

Wynnchurch Capital L.P.
May 29, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 29 At 2 43 39 Pm
Eastern Metal Supply

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Eastern Metal Supply, one of the largest value-added distributors of aluminum products in the U.S. and a Wynnchurch Capital L.P. portfolio company, on Friday announced the acquisition of Eagle Metal Distributors Inc.

Founded in 2004, Eagle is an Orlando-based distributor of aluminum products, patio screens, and other related offerings utilized in the installation and repair of pool enclosures and screen rooms. 

“We are delighted to partner with Steve Wrazen and the broader Eagle team to support the company’s next phase of growth," said EMS CEO Mike Swedick. "Steve has built an incredible business focused on providing customers with high quality products and services, and we are excited to continue building upon that strong reputation.”

“While we are extremely proud of the business that we have built over the last 20 years, we are excited to partner with EMS and leverage their resources going forward,” said Steve Wrazen, president of Eagle. ​“This partnership will allow us to expand our offering of products and services to new and existing customers throughout Central Florida.”

