Winsupply Acquires Meter Service and Supply Co.

The Memphis distributor provides gas, water, electrical and sewer products.

Winsupply Inc.
May 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 20 At 8 41 33 Am
Winsupply

DAYTON, Ohio — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has acquired Meter Service and Supply Company, a single-location waterworks distribution company based in Memphis.

Meter Supply has been operating since 1947, providing gas, water, electrical and sewer products to support local and regional government agencies as well as general contractors. 

Jeff Dice, president of Winsupply Inc., welcomed Meter Supply into the Winsupply family.

“Together, we will leverage our combined strengths to achieve new levels of success in the Memphis waterworks market,” said Dice. 

Currently serving as the president of Meter Supply, Jerry Deming looks forward to continuing in a management capacity and transitioning leadership to Casey Belew, who will assume the president's role. Belew is relocating from River Valley Winwater, where he was mentored by President Michael Carter. Belew completed Winsupply’s Management Development Training Program in 2023, preparing him for this transition to president at Meter Supply. 

"The acquisition of Meter Supply is a significant strategic move for us, as it allows us to expand our waterworks portfolio in Memphis, Tennessee," said Greg Holbrock, vice president of mergers and acquisitions due diligence and financial integration at Winsupply. “We are confident that the cultural alignment between Jerry, his team, and the Winsupply family of companies will pave the way for a successful partnership. This strategic move not only strengthens our relationships with vendor partners but also fosters entrepreneurship through the Winsupply ownership model, perpetuating free enterprise capitalism." 

In the Winsupply business model, Winsupply is the majority owner of the local companies. This reflects a shared-ownership business model in which local entrepreneurs have the autonomy to decide how best to serve their customers and to share in the financial risks and rewards of ownership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Meter Supply into our family. Their Story embodies the ‘Spirit of Opportunity’ that we value at Winsupply,” said Steven Coen, director of business development at Winsupply. “The Deming family's hard work and dedication have made Meter Supply a primary waterworks supplier in the Memphis area. When we consider acquisitions, we look beyond the business itself. The team at Meter Supply has proven outstanding, and we are honored that they have trusted us to carry on the legacy they have built."

