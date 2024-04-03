Sonepar Acquires Electrozad

The company is a market leader in Southwest Ontario and an authorized Rockwell Automation distributor.

Sonepar
Apr 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 03 At 3 45 51 Pm
Electrozad

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Sonepar announced Wednesday that it has acquired Electrozad Supply Company Limited.

With a market presence in Ontario, Electrozad will strengthen Sonepar’s OEM/industrial business across southern Ontario.

Founded in 1955, Electrozad has built a reputation as a market leader in southwestern Ontario and is an authorized distributor of Rockwell Automation. Headquartered in Windsor, Ontario, Electrozad expanded its presence across the province opening branches in Windsor, London, Sarnia and Chatham. The company currently has over 100 associates. 

“We are proud of our achievements over the years, and we are very excited for our future as a member of the largest family-owned, global distributor. Sonepar will provide the support, vision and expertise required to ensure continued growth for our employees, customers, and suppliers,” said Electrozad Chairman and CEO William C. Smith.

“The acquisition of Electrozad will extend our geographical footprint in Ontario. Electrozad has been one of the industry leaders in the southern Ontario market for decades. They have a strong team and great supplier partners such as Rockwell Automation and Siemens. We look forward to working with the team and helping them to continue to grow the business profitably,” said Sonepar Canada President George McClean.

