Fastener Industries Purchases Die Co.

BEREA, Ohio — Fastener Industries Inc. welcomes Die Co. Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary to the Fastener family of employee-owned companies.

The employee-owned Fasteners family includes Buckeye Fasteners Co., Modern Fasteners Co., Ohio Nut and Bolt Co., Ohio Nut & Bolt of Canada Ltd., Brainard Rivet Co., Joseph Industries Inc. and Plan-E-Tech Industries Inc.

Die Co. Inc. was founded by Donald Hawk in 1963 and has been continuously operated by the Hawk Family for over six decades. All employees from Die Co. Inc. will be retained, and the company will operate separately under the Die Co. Inc. name.

“Die Co. Inc. is the perfect fit for our Fastener family, from their complimentary line of products, solid financial results and well-run operations to their culture and positive focus on their employees,” said Bob Perry, CEO of Fasteners Industries Inc.

Die Co. Inc., located in Eastlake, Ohio, has a long history of combined high-volume and customized manufacturing of spring steel fasteners and metal stampings, in-house secondary processes, and superior service to customers that range from small distributors to Fortune 500 companies.

“Die Co. was built on quality products, outstanding customer service, and having a good place to work. Fastener Industries exemplifies those values. The ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) is an added benefit for our people and the long-term future of Die Co. We are honored to become part of the Fastener Industries family,” said Mike Hawk, general manager and son of founder Donald Hawk.