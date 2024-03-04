Endries International Acquires Ace Bolt & Screw

Ace has grown into one of the largest fastener distributors in the Southeast.

Endries International Inc.
Mar 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 04 At 1 43 47 Pm
Endries

BRILLION, Wis. — Endries International Inc. on Friday announced the acquisition of Ace Bolt & Screw Co. Inc.

Founded in 1969 in Jackson, Mississippi, by Randal Clark and Tom Keaton, Ace has grown into one of the largest fastener distributors in the southeastern United States. A symbol of multi-generational success, Randal Clark, along with sons Randy and Mike, continued to grow the business following the 2003 passing of co-founder Tom Keaton, adding five locations and expanding product offerings. 

Known for its commitment to excellence, Ace has thrived not only as a strategic sourcing partner and service provider to OEMs, but also through its counter sales locations, expanding access to its wide range of products to additional customers. 

"We are honored to welcome the Ace family into the Endries fold," said Steve Endries, Endries’ chairman of the board. "Ace’s culture and business model perfectly complement our growth strategy. 

“This acquisition presents an exciting opportunity to expand Endries’ existing offerings, enhance product accessibility and strengthen our market presence in the southeastern United States," said Michael Knight, Endries’ president and CEO. 

"In joining forces with Endries, we see the potential to expand our reach and continue offering unparalleled services to our customers. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration brings," said Randy Clark, president of Ace.  

The acquisition signifies a major milestone, combining the strengths and expertise of customer centric businesses. Ace customers can expect the continuation of exceptional service, now with the added benefits of expanded product accessibility and enhanced offerings through the synergies of the combined entities.

Randy Clark will continue to lead the business moving forward. Mike Clark will be transitioning to a well-earned retirement.

