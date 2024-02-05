Crawford Announces New Organizational Structure

HOUSTON — Crawford, a Sonepar company, has announced its new organizational structure following the successful combination of Crawford and Irby C&I.

Crawford’s new structure enables seamless and focused customer service, active associate engagement, and alignment with our strategic manufacturers and agents.

“Our structure enables us to maintain local leadership and decision making and clearly demonstrates our belief that our business is built at the branch and region level,” said Crawford President Mike Dumas. “While we have significant revenues, size and scale, we operate as a local electrical and industrial distributor.”

Crawford’s structure is now comprised of four primary geographies spanning eight states, 60-plus branch locations, and more than 1,300 associates. Crawford’s North, South, East and West geographies are structured to logically align its network of branches within its markets and with its suppliers and agents.

Mike Font has been promoted to SVP, South (Texas gulf coast and southern Louisiana)

Ron Martin has been promoted to SVP, West (Central/South and North Texas)

Josh Law serves as RVP, North (Oklahoma, northern Louisiana, and portions of Arkansas)

Matt Berns serves as an RVP in the East (central Tennessee, northern Mississippi/Alabama, and portions of Arkansas)

Chris Mitchell serves as an RVP in the East (Central/South Alabama and Mississippi)

Bart Perez serves as an RVP in the South (Texas gulf coast)

Brian Young serves as an RVP in the West (North Texas)

This leadership group, in conjunction with their management teams, has complete regional P&L responsibilities and is tasked with driving market share gains, profitable growth, talent development/acquisition, and operational excellence. The regional teams will maintain local market leadership, decision making and authority to drive Crawford’s strategic and market specific plans.

Several changes within Crawford’s headquarters were required to further support this new structure. These include:

Wayland Boozer – VP Operations

Collie Griffith – Director of Inventory for the entire footprint

Anne Marie Greely - Director of Operations for the West and South geographies

Mary Newton - Director of Operations for the North and East geographies

Ryan Selman – Director of Pricing for the entire footprint

John Tingle – Director of Digital Transformation for the entire footprint

“We have outstanding leadership, management and associates that are driven by our valued customer relationships and unrelenting commitment to meet our customer's business needs,” added Dumas. “Together, we will continue to deliver enhanced services and unrelenting customer focus in every market we serve with unmatched inventories, competitive pricing and tremendous logistical reach.”