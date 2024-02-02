Singer Industrial Acquires Hose Tech USA

The company serves Central Texas, as well as the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets.

Singer Industrial
Feb 2, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 02 At 2 54 26 Pm
Singer Industrial

DALLAS — Singer Industrial on Friday announced that it joined forces with Hose Tech USA on Jan. 31.

Hose Tech USA will operate within the Industrial Rubber division of Singer Industrial; with this addition, Singer Industrial’s North America footprint will increase to over 100 locations with more than 1,400 employees.

Hose Tech USA will assist Singer Industrial in expanding its customer value proposition by increasing their on-site hose repair presence.

Hose Tech USA, founded in 1998 by Wes Barnhart, serves the Central Texas region, as well as the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston metropolitan areas. The business operates in several key markets, including construction, food and beverage, agriculture, recycling and general industrial supply, and provides on-site hose repair services.

Teresa King, president and CEO of Hose Tech USA, and Chief Financial Officer Heather Sidel will continue to help manage Hose Tech USA operations and will assist with expansion efforts.

“We look forward to merging Hose Tech USA with the strength, collaboration, and resources of Singer Industrial,” said King. “This journey provides endless possibilities to our employees, and an expansive powerhouse of hydraulic and industrial hose solutions to benefit our customers.”

Singer Industrial CEO Craig Osborne said, “Hose Tech is such a well-run business, we are excited to partner with the team to further our mobile capabilities and serve customers where they are.”

“Hose Tech delivers world-class customer service with their large fleet of hydraulic repair trucks and eight service locations,” said Sam Petillo, president of the Industrial Rubber division. “We plan to leverage their service expertise to fuel our organic growth in Texas and beyond.”

