Bridgestone HosePower Acquires Cline Hose & Hydraulics

The deal will expand HosePower's hydraulic and industrial hose business.

Jan 15, 2024
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Bridgestone HosePower LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Bridgestone Corp., announced Thursday that it has acquired Greenville, South Carolina-based Cline Hose & Hydraulics LLC.

The acquisition furthers the expansion of HosePower's leading hydraulic and industrial hose solutions and service business.

"Cline Hose & Hydraulics has an exceptional reputation for quality and has a very similar business model as Bridgestone HosePower," said Tom Henry, president and CEO of Bridgestone HosePower. "This acquisition expands upon our capabilities while increasing our capacity to service a larger customer base with speed and flexibility."

Cline Hose & Hydraulics is a family-owned business founded in 1948. Over the last 75 years, the Cline family has grown the company to include two retail locations in Greenville and Augusta, Georgia, along with a fleet of mobile service trucks to meet customer needs throughout the Southeast.

"We are honored to join Bridgestone HosePower, a company we've long admired as the leader in our industry," said Scott Cline, co-owner of Cline Hose & Hydraulics. "Bridgestone HosePower shares in our commitment to customer service. For 75 years, our family has taken great pride in exceeding customer expectations. Now, with HosePower, we will be able to serve more businesses, help more people, and provide more opportunities to employees."

Bridgestone HosePower has 47 locations across the U.S., including five OEM sales centers. Approved by each company's board of directors, the transaction closed on Dec. 29, 2023.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

