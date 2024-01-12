Palmer Johnson Acquires Continental Engines

MADISON, Wis. -- Palmer Johnson Enterprises has acquired Greenville, South Carolina-based Continental Engines LLC, a leading distributor specializing in diesel engines and generators.

The Continental acquisition is a significant step in Palmer Johnson's nationwide expansion and its commitment to diversifying its offerings within the off-highway equipment industry. Continental Engines, operating across the East Coast, represents leading brands such as Hatz, JCB, Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Daedong, CRX, Yamaha, Kirloskar, AMT, Gorman-Rupp Pumps and DFX Technologies.

"Continental Engines brings an excellent reputation, a team of great people, years of expertise and strong vendor partnerships to the Palmer Johnson family of companies," said Craig Parsons, CEO of Palmer Johnson Enterprises. "Expanding East has been in our strategic playbook for over a decade. Continental is the perfect fit, especially its people. Continental brings a highly talented team and an engaged owner, Jeff Cooper. Thankfully, Jeff will be staying on to lead the business forward. Also very excited about the value-add engineering and production/packaging capabilities this adds to PJ."

"I am excited to announce the completed acquisition of Continental Engines by Palmer Johnson Enterprises. For the past 55 years, Continental Engines has been expanding in the industrial engines and power generation markets on the East Coast. The Continental team has worked diligently, and I am proud of how far they have brought this business. The PJ team brings a strong family culture and vast expertise in the industry, showcased brightly by their people, who have meshed well with our team. With this acquisition, Continental will gain expanded engineering ability, a North American service footprint, and new product expansion. We are all excited to continue this growth across the country and appreciate what the future holds for us with the support of the Palmer Johnson family of companies," said Jeff Cooper, who will stay on as president of Continental Engines.

Palmer Johnson Enterprises is an off-highway sales & service organization comprised of Palmer Johnson Power Systems, Hamilton Power Solutions, Alterra Power Systems, and Continental Engines, with 12 full-service locations throughout North America, including two in Canada. The company has experienced substantial growth over the past several years, driven by a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Palmer Johnson acquired Bowers Transmission in 2015, Mill Log in 2019, Hamilton Engine in 2020 and started up Alterra Power Systems in 2021, an industrial generator distributor. The Continental acquisition aligns with the company's vision and strengthens its position in the industrial and off-highway markets, particularly on the East Coast.