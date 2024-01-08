Walter Surface Technologies Acquires Greenfield Industries

MONTREAL – In its quest to become a global leader for productivity and safety solutions in the metalworking industry, Walter Surface Technologies on Monday announced the acquisition of Greenfield Industries, a U.S.-based leading manufacturer of branded and private-label cutting tools.

Walter and Greenfield Industries share a strong focus to provide solutions answering the needs and challenges facing industrial end-users. With the addition of Greenfield to Walter’s portfolio, the company can help its customers to be more productive with effective and durable cutting tools solutions for a broad subset of applications.

Walter Surface Technologies “We are very excited to welcome Greenfield Industries to the Walter family. Greenfield brings to WALTER its premium U.S.A-made brands – Cleveland, Chicago-Latrobe, Cle-Line, Greenfield Threading – and its robust manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure that will allow us to continue our mission to help our customers work better,” said Walter CEO Marc-André Aubé. "Walter is always looking to provide solutions that answer the needs and challenges facing end-users in the metalworking industry. Now, with this acquisition, Walter has a primary supplier of tooling and drilling solutions in North America.

"This transaction is an unequaled opportunity to position Walter as a primary supplier of tooling and drilling solutions in North America as we continue to evaluate other growth strategies, namely through accretive acquisitions."

Ty Taylor, president of Greenfield Industries, added, “We saw in this opportunity the perfect alignment of both products and values. We are proud to see Greenfield adding its tooling and drilling solutions to Walter’s renowned and robust offering. We are confident this is a strong pathway to growth.”

Following this transaction, Greenfield Industries will continue to operate under its own respective brands. The transaction is effective immediately, and activities for both customers and suppliers remain unchanged.