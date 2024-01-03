Wyatt Seal Acquires Florida Seal & Rubber

The agreement will expand Wyatt's geographic footprint and add to its team of sealing technology experts.

Wyatt Seal Inc.
Jan 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 03 At 2 36 36 Pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wyatt Seal Inc., a leading distributor of high-performance sealing solutions, announced an agreement to acquire Florida Seal & Rubber LLC.

Based in Tampa, Florida Seal & Rubber has been a prominent distributor of sealing technologies for over 45 years, building an outstanding reputation for providing quality sealing products and top-notch customer service.

“This decision is driven by a shared vision, complementary strengths, and the mutual belief that this collaboration represents a tremendous opportunity for growth and success," said Florida Seal & Rubber President Mike Nichols. 

This agreement will expand Wyatt Seal’s geographic footprint and will also add to its robust team of sealing technology experts.

“The combination of our people, processes and product lines will provide exceptional service to our customers across the United States and beyond. Florida Seal & Rubber has a fantastic reputation within the industry, and as one company moving forward, we will be unparalleled as a sealing technology distributor in the marketplace,” said Wyatt Seal Executive Vice President Michael Wyatt. “We are excited to welcome the entire Florida Seal & Rubber family to our company.” 

Effective Dec. 30, Wyatt Seal will add Tampa, Florida, to the company’s four existing locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina, Covington, Louisiana, and Arlington, Tennessee. Brittany Khorramian, the current general manager of Florida Seal & Rubber, will remain with the company as general manager of the Tampa location. 

“Mike Nichols has built a very successful operation and Florida Seal & Rubber has provided exceptional customer service for over 45 years. We look forward to adding their experience and expertise to our own,” said Wyatt Seal President Doug Wyatt.

