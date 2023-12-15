Great Lakes Fasteners Acquires Frontier Fastener

Frontier has integrated within fellow Buffalo company Nut & Bolt Fastening Solutions.

Great Lakes Fasteners Group
Dec 15, 2023
Great Lakes Fasteners

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Great Lakes Fasteners Group has acquired Frontier Fastener Inc. of Buffalo to continue its rapid growth plans serving manufacturers and other customers throughout the Northeast.

Frontier Fastener has been a Western New York fastener favorite for over 50 years, serving a wide variety of customers across many segments. Frontier specializes in special fasteners designed to customer specifications. Paul Kramer has been with Frontier for over 50 years, starting alongside his father. Kramer's career started with odd jobs around the warehouse, and he worked his way to becoming president. 

“Aligning with the Great Lakes Fasteners Group just felt like a natural fit for me and the Frontier team,” Kramer said. “Kevin and the Great Lakes team care deeply about their customers, just as we do, and together shared several fastener stories, including heroics performed for our customers. I am also delighted to stay on and be able to expand the products and services we now have available with Great Lakes."

“There are times when you just know it’s a solid match as we share the same drive and grit to make it happen for the customer,” said Kevin Weidinger, president of the Great Lakes family of distributors. “Frontier has great talent, a diverse group of loyal customers, and matches our core values perfectly. We are excited to add Frontier to our Nut & Bolt Fastening team in Buffalo."

Beginning Dec. 4, Frontier Fastener has integrated with the existing Buffalo-based Nut & Bolt Fastening Solutions nestled on historic Connecticut Street. Nut & Bolt is a prominent brand in the fastener distribution group owned by Kevin Weidinger. The group operates Great Lakes Fasteners, Nut & Bolt Fastening Solutions, Lakeshore Shore Fastener, Hodges Fastener Corporation and Connection Service Company. The group is headquartered in Cleveland with distribution and manufacturing centers in Ohio, New York, Michigan and Wisconsin. 

The consortium strives to maintain a distributor’s local identity and presence in their communities yet leverages the collective strength, size and abilities of the enterprise. Customers enjoy a vast inventory of standard and special fasteners plus bundled lean production services, including kitting, packaging, sub-assembly, and managed inventory programs.

