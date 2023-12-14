Generation Growth Capital Launches American Consolidated Metals Platform

The new company added metal fabricators in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Generation Growth Capital Inc.
Dec 14, 2023
Federal Tool & Engineering, West Bend, Wis.
Federal Tool & Engineering, West Bend, Wis.
City of West Bend, Wisconsin/YouTube

MILWAUKEE — Generation Growth Capital Inc., a private equity firm specializing in lower middle market niche manufacturing and value-added distribution investments, on Thursday announced its newly formed metal manufacturing platform, American Consolidated Metals.

The establishment of American Consolidated Metals marks a significant milestone in GGC's ongoing mission to champion manufacturing excellence and invest in companies with significant growth potential. To launch and bolster the American Consolidated Metals platform, GGC has acquired three regional manufacturers:

  • Federal Tool & Engineering, headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin, has established itself as a trusted leader in metal stamping, metal fabrication and manufacturing engineering for decades. The company's dedication to quality, precision and customer satisfaction has earned it a strong reputation and a loyal customer base in numerous industries, including power generation, food service and industrial, among others.

    "Generation Growth Capital was the perfect buyer for us after running a competitive sale process and speaking with numerous firms. They really understand manufacturing and could see the value in the company that we methodically have built over the past 18 years," said David Tomczek, owner of FTE. "We believe that with GGC's support and resources, they can accelerate our growth, invest in cutting-edge technology and deliver even greater value to our customers."

  • The second acquisition within GGC's American Consolidated Metals platform is BP Metals, a leading metal fabrication company based in Isanti, Minnesota. BP Metals has built a strong reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality sheet metal products. The company's commitment to investing in state-of-the-art metal fabrication and its track record of customer satisfaction has earned it a dedicated customer base and prominent presence in the region.

    "GGC emerged as the best buyer for my business," said Blake Pendzimas, owner of BP Metals. "I'm excited about the partnership with American Consolidated Metals going forward. The breadth of capabilities we now can offer our customers is a huge advantage for us. With our combined resources and equipment capabilities, we can deliver even greater value to our customers and accelerate our growth. We have already embarked on a building expansion to accommodate the growth."

  • The third strategic acquisition is Rockford Specialties, a metal fabrication company located in Rockford, Illinois. Rockford Specialties has built a strong reputation for its expertise in metal fabrication and wire forming over several decades. The company's unwavering commitment to quality, precision and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a leader in numerous industries, including consumer, retail, furniture and automotive.

    "We see the vision that GGC has created with American Consolidated Metals," said Lisa Stankey, co-owner and president of Rockford Specialties. "As a testament to that, we are already bidding on projects together and cross-selling our combined capabilities. We are confident that the legacy that my family has built over the past several decades will continue forward."

The acquisitions will not result in immediate changes to the companies' day-to-day operations.

"Bringing Federal Tool & Engineering, BP Metals and Rockford Specialties under the banner of American Consolidated Metals is an exciting development for all of us," said John Reinke, managing director at GGC. "By focusing our investment on three manufacturers with broad capabilities and diverse customer bases, we are looking to build a collaborative platform that provides a one-stop solution for original equipment manufacturers looking to expand domestic supply. This strategic partnership should result in shared resources, equipment, and technology, resulting in improved efficiency and expanded capacity and market share."

GGC recently hired Igor Zelenovskiy to lead the American Consolidated Metals platform as its president.

"I am thrilled to be a part of ACM and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," said Zelenovskiy, who has more than 20 years of experience as an executive for global manufacturers, including Tailored Label Products, Fisher Barton, Rexnord Corporation, Komatsu Mining and Rockwell Automation. "In an era of ever-changing geopolitical dynamics putting pressure on supply chains, at ACM we are not just expanding manufacturing capacity and capabilities, we're redefining our approach. By bringing manufacturing to our customers' doorsteps, we ensure uninterrupted product delivery and offer comprehensive engineering services. This strategic move is about more than meeting demand. It's about fortifying partnerships, navigating uncertainties and delivering excellence where it matters most -- at the heart of our customers' operations."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
Federal Tool & Engineering, West Bend, Wis.
Generation Growth Capital Launches American Consolidated Metals Platform
December 14, 2023
Image Option 2
AD, The Edge Group Announce Intent to Merge
December 13, 2023
I Stock 1291268367
Grainger to Sell E&R Industrial Sales Inc.
December 13, 2023
Related Stories
3M sign at the company's headquarters in Maplewood, Minn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
3M Sells Stake in Packaging Machinery Company
Image Option 2
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, The Edge Group Announce Intent to Merge
I Stock 1291268367
Mergers & Acquisitions
Grainger to Sell E&R Industrial Sales Inc.
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Image Option 2
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, The Edge Group Announce Intent to Merge
The Edge Group connects distributors and manufacturers in the communications and electronics industries.
December 13, 2023
I Stock 1291268367
Mergers & Acquisitions
Grainger to Sell E&R Industrial Sales Inc.
The MRO giant acquired the Michigan distributor a decade ago.
December 13, 2023
I Stock 1487138112
Mergers & Acquisitions
Diamond Blade Warehouse Acquires Peak Toolworks
DBW called Peak the premier manufacturer of diamond and carbide precision cutting tools.
December 13, 2023
Nsi Building Outside 1 1536x864 655bc3b51c1f4
Mergers & Acquisitions
NSI Industries Acquires ENET Solutions
The Southern California company provides compatible network peripherals and connectivity products.
December 12, 2023
ISCO facility, Midland, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
ISCO Industries Acquires Infinity Plastics
The addition enhances ISCO’s HDPE portfolio and strengthens its operational and logistics capacity.
December 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 11 At 3 38 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brooks Equipment Acquires Electronic Supply Co.
ESC is a leading wholesale distributor of low voltage and security products.
December 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 08 At 1 38 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Advantive Acquires Abaca Systems
The deal will expand Advantive's specialty manufacturing offerings in Europe.
December 8, 2023
I Stock 1291267600
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Pay $5B for Building Automation Business
Carrier Global's Global Access Solutions has about 1,200 employees in 33 countries.
December 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 07 At 3 09 00 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harbour Group Adds Texcel
Texcel will operate alongside Harbour's other specialty flow component businesses.
December 7, 2023
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Hydro Power Acquires Lebanon Power and Apparatus
The company operates two locations in AHP's native Kentucky.
December 6, 2023
Ryerson facility, Jackson, Miss.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson Acquires Hudson Tool Steel
Hudson provides tool steels, as well as high-speed, carbon and alloy steels.
December 6, 2023
Nefco Fasco Facebook
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires FASCO Supply
The Houston construction supply distributor will expand NEFCO's reach in Texas.
December 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 05 At 3 42 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires PFS Sales
The deal expands the newly merged company's footprint in the Southeast.
December 5, 2023
I Stock 1161679866
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Sells Power Grid Components Inc.
A private equity fund affiliated with Blackstone acquired the company.
December 5, 2023