Grainger to Sell E&R Industrial Sales Inc.

CHICAGO — Grainger, a leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products, on Tuesday announced the sale of E&R Industrial Sales Inc. to Paradigm Equity Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm.

E&R Industrial became a subsidiary of W.W. Grainger Inc. in 2013.

"We are excited about this next stage of growth with Paradigm Equity Partners," said Jason D'Souza, president of E&R Industrial Sales. "E&R Industrial is firmly committed to a smooth transition for our customers, suppliers and team members."

Grainger will continue to serve customers with maintenance metalworking products, services and expertise while focusing on its core business of maintenance, repair and operating products and services. Customers will continue to have access to E&R's assortment when purchasing through Grainger, while E&R customers will have access to Grainger's MRO-leading assortment when purchasing through E&R.

Details of the agreement were not publicly disclosed.