Air Hydro Power Acquires Lebanon Power and Apparatus

The company operates two locations in AHP's native Kentucky.

Air Hydro Power Inc.
Dec 6, 2023
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Air Hydro Power Inc.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Air Hydro Power Inc. announced Monday that it has acquired the stock of Lebanon Power and Apparatus as of Dec. 1. 

Lebanon Power and Apparatus started in 1963 and has continued to provide customers the highest quality service through innovation and transparency. With an over 48,000-square-foot facility in Lebanon, Kentucky, and 12,500 square feet in the Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility, motors are remanufactured. Their complete repair facilities have capabilities for AC motors up to 5,000HP/7,200V and DC motors up to 2500HP/750VDC. They are available 24/7 and offer a wide range of field services.

Lebanon Power has a loyal customer following and earns their trust with every job. 

“AHP with the resource, expertise and breath of geographic coverage opens many new markets for us. Lebanon Power compliments AHP’s current offerings and provides larger capabilities for extremely large motor remanufacturing," said Tim Clark, president of Lebanon Power. "We are excited about this new opportunity and excited to become part of the Houchens family of ESOP companies.” 

“Lebanon Power compliments and expands on the capabilities of Gatterdam Industrial Supply to provide customers with complete motor and pump service from small to extremely large. This gives AHP three specialized motor and pump facilities in Kentucky. We look forward to working with the great team at Lebanon Power,” said Matt Ott, co-CEO of AHP. 

With this acquisition Air Hydro Power welcomes 44 new employees. Clark will remain general manager of the Lebanon Power division of AHP. 

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
Ryerson facility, Jackson, Miss.
Ryerson Acquires Hudson Tool Steel
December 6, 2023
Nefco Fasco Facebook
NEFCO Acquires FASCO Supply
December 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 05 At 3 42 50 Pm
BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires PFS Sales
December 5, 2023
Related Stories
Ryerson facility, Jackson, Miss.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ryerson Acquires Hudson Tool Steel
Nefco Fasco Facebook
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires FASCO Supply
Screen Shot 2023 12 05 At 3 42 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires PFS Sales
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Nefco Fasco Facebook
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires FASCO Supply
The Houston construction supply distributor will expand NEFCO's reach in Texas.
December 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 05 At 3 42 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires PFS Sales
The deal expands the newly merged company's footprint in the Southeast.
December 5, 2023
I Stock 1161679866
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Sells Power Grid Components Inc.
A private equity fund affiliated with Blackstone acquired the company.
December 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 05 At 3 22 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Franklin Water Treatment Acquires Action Manufacturing & Supply
Action operates locations in Florida and North Carolina.
December 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 04 At 3 33 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Milford Companies
Milford is a leading distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and waterworks parts.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 1307512105
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Process Solutions Acquires PumpMan
The company provides on-site maintenance and repair services for water pumping systems.
December 4, 2023
I Stock 1498170938
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Parker Hannifin Subsidiary
The deal is the company's eighth so far this year.
December 4, 2023
Rlc Building 1 1500x430
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds Ray Lewis & Co.
The company has served numerous industries in Northeast Ohio since 1933.
December 1, 2023
Tipco Hose Center Exterior
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO, HydraTech Announce Merger
The deal will create a leading U.S. fluid conveyance and sealing solutions distributor.
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 01 At 1 22 34 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CD&R Completes Acquisition of Veritiv
White Cap CEO John Stegeman will serve as the distributor's chairman.
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 01 At 8 51 34 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Lee Supply
The company also closed on its acquisition of Enviroscape.
December 1, 2023
Ld310 Scaled
Mergers & Acquisitions
May River Capital Acquires of RLE Technologies
The Colorado company provides facility monitoring, leak detection and airflow management products.
November 30, 2023
I Stock 1408301020
Mergers & Acquisitions
The Home Depot to Acquire Contractor Supply Distributor
Construction Resources provides design-oriented surfaces, appliances and architectural specialty products.
November 27, 2023
Image Handler
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Acquires Sierra Packaging
Sierra has grown into a leading distributor in East Texas.
November 27, 2023