Air Hydro Power Acquires Lebanon Power and Apparatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Air Hydro Power Inc. announced Monday that it has acquired the stock of Lebanon Power and Apparatus as of Dec. 1.

Lebanon Power and Apparatus started in 1963 and has continued to provide customers the highest quality service through innovation and transparency. With an over 48,000-square-foot facility in Lebanon, Kentucky, and 12,500 square feet in the Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility, motors are remanufactured. Their complete repair facilities have capabilities for AC motors up to 5,000HP/7,200V and DC motors up to 2500HP/750VDC. They are available 24/7 and offer a wide range of field services.

Lebanon Power has a loyal customer following and earns their trust with every job.

“AHP with the resource, expertise and breath of geographic coverage opens many new markets for us. Lebanon Power compliments AHP’s current offerings and provides larger capabilities for extremely large motor remanufacturing," said Tim Clark, president of Lebanon Power. "We are excited about this new opportunity and excited to become part of the Houchens family of ESOP companies.”

“Lebanon Power compliments and expands on the capabilities of Gatterdam Industrial Supply to provide customers with complete motor and pump service from small to extremely large. This gives AHP three specialized motor and pump facilities in Kentucky. We look forward to working with the great team at Lebanon Power,” said Matt Ott, co-CEO of AHP.

With this acquisition Air Hydro Power welcomes 44 new employees. Clark will remain general manager of the Lebanon Power division of AHP.