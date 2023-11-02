Purvis Industries Acquires Torque Drives

Torque has served the Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia markets for nearly four decades.

Purvis Industries
Nov 2, 2023
Purvis Industries branch, Greenville, Texas.
Purvis Industries

DALLAS — Purvis Industries announced Wednesday that it has substantially acquired all the assets, brand rights, websites, personnel and intellectual property of Torque Drives Inc. of Youngstown and Canton, Ohio.

Torque Drives is a family-owned and operated industrial distributor with two branches, and has served the Ohio, western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia markets since 1984. Torque Drives owners Melanie Culp and Kim Madrid will remain with the company moving forward.  

Torque Drives distributes power transmission components, AC & DC drives and motors, motion control products, and material handling components. With branches in North Canton and Youngstown, they are well-placed to serve customers throughout the region, focusing on an experienced and knowledgeable staff, Tier 1 products, and personal service.  

Jeremiah Johnson, Purvis Industries' executive VP and COO, said, “We’re proud to welcome the Torque Drives team to the Purvis family. They’re well-known in their markets for quality products with outstanding application expertise and the friendly, personal touch we strive to show daily. Their product mix mirrors our own – high quality, Tier 1 manufacturers that focus on customer success and deliver great value.”  

“We’re very excited to join forces with Purvis Industries," said Madrid, Torque Drives' president. "They share a commitment to customer service and satisfaction that has been the hallmark of Torque Drives’ going back to my parents’ founding of the company nearly 40 years ago. I can’t wait to show our customers how much more we can offer them while maintaining the same dedicated personal service we always have shown.”

