Greif to Acquire I PACKCHEM Group

The cash transaction is valued at $538 million.

Greif Inc.
Oct 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 01 At 10 57 39 Am 64f20a03783b3

DELAWARE, Ohio — Greif Inc., a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced Tuesday that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire I PACKCHEM Group SAS, a global leader in premium barrier and non-barrier jerrycans and small plastic containers, from an affiliate of SK Capital Partners, in a cash transaction valued at $538 million.

The planned transaction would be funded through available capacity in Greif’s existing credit facilities and would be expected to close by the end of the second quarter of Greif’s 2024 fiscal year, subject to prior completion of the information-consultation processes under French law and closing conditions, including regulatory clearances.

IPACKCHEM is a global market leader in the production of high performance plastic packaging. Headquartered in Paris, the IPACKCHEM footprint includes over 1,400 employees in 13 operating facilities located in eight countries. For the last 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2023, IPACKCHEM generated sales of approximately $235 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $57 million.

“The IPACKCHEM portfolio is in perfect alignment with Greif’s strategic growth aspirations in jerrycans and other small plastics,” said Greif President and Chief Executive Officer Ole Rosgaard. “Its state-of-the-art facilities are located in many of the regions we already serve, leading to significant value creation opportunities. Further, IPACKCHEM allows us to enter into new and attractive geographies and end markets with a scaled position upon which we can further grow through organic investment. Greif is excited and will be eager to welcome the IPACKCHEM colleagues to our family and create lasting value together when the planned transaction is completed.”

“Over the last three decades IPACKCHEM built a global platform delivering Safe, Sustainable, and Secure packaging solutions and we are excited for our next chapter with Greif,” said Jean-Philippe Morvan, CEO of IPACKCHEM. “Greif’s industry expertise and customer service orientation will enhance our value proposition to our global customer base. I would like to thank SK Capital for their strong partnership through our most recent phase of transformational growth.”

IPACKCHEM has been owned by SK Capital since 2021. Stephen D’Incelli, managing director at SK Capital, said, “It has been a privilege to work closely with Jean-Philippe and the IPACKCHEM team and we are pleased to have helped the business execute significant organic and M&A investments to drive value creation and attract a highly complementary strategic buyer in Greif.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 24, 2023
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Advanced Industrial Supply
October 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 27 At 2 19 54 Pm
Core & Main to Acquire Enviroscape
October 30, 2023
I Stock 1459406265
Four Metal Fabrication Companies Merge into 'Single-Source Solution'
October 24, 2023
Related Stories
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Advanced Industrial Supply
Screen Shot 2023 10 27 At 2 19 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Enviroscape
I Stock 1459406265
Mergers & Acquisitions
Four Metal Fabrication Companies Merge into 'Single-Source Solution'
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 27 At 2 19 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Enviroscape
The Ohio company is a provider of geosynthetics and erosion control products.
October 30, 2023
I Stock 1459406265
Mergers & Acquisitions
Four Metal Fabrication Companies Merge into 'Single-Source Solution'
Caldera Manufacturing Group will offer "an unmatched set of comprehensive capabilities."
October 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 24 At 3 11 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fortive to Acquire Test & Measurement Supplier for $1.45B
EA's high-power electronic test solutions are used in energy and mobility applications.
October 24, 2023
I Stock 1144217029
Mergers & Acquisitions
California Pipe, Fluid Process Distributor Gets a Big Backer
Harrington Industrial Plastics will soon have a new owner — with much deeper pockets.
October 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 23 At 3 38 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wiseway Supply Acquires Stearns Supply
The deal expands Wiseway into the Indiana market.
October 23, 2023
Sonepar Viking Sunrise Management
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Sunrise Electric Supply
The Chicagoland distributor will join the company's Viking Electric subsidiary.
October 19, 2023
The Timken Company Home Page Engineered Bearings And Power Transmission Products 1200x630 1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken to Acquire Engineered Solutions Group
iMECH makes thrust bearings, radial bearings, specialty coatings and other components for the energy sector.
October 17, 2023
Cq5dam web 1200 628
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco Acquires Compressor Distributor ACJ
The company provides compressors, dryers and other equipment to general industry.
October 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 58 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM Announces Joint Ownership Agreement
Bain Capital Private Equity and Platinum Equity will have equal ownership stakes.
October 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 32 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
P&F Industries to Be Acquired by ShoreView Industries
The company is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools.
October 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 26 43 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kito Crosby Launches New, Unified Corporate Brand
The companies completed a merger earlier this year.
October 16, 2023
Emerson headquarters in St. Louis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Emerson Closes NI Acquisition, Creates New Test & Measurement Segment
The deal will help Emerson capitalize on key trends, like nearshoring, digital transformation and sustainability.
October 11, 2023
Gescan Solutions Team
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Accu-Flo's Assembly Services Division
The business will join Sonepar Canada's Gescan subsidiary.
October 9, 2023
Syd Allentown 072022 3x2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Schaedler Yesco to Acquire Clarion Electric Supply
The company operates two locations in Northwest Pennsylvania.
October 9, 2023