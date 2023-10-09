Sonepar Acquires Accu-Flo's Assembly Services Division

The business will join Sonepar Canada's Gescan.

Sonepar
Oct 9, 2023
Gescan Solutions Team
Sonepar

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Sonepar has announced that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary Sonepar Canada Inc. has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Accu-Flo Meter Service Ltd. for its electrical manufacturing and assembly services division.

Sonepar will integrate the new business into Gescan, a division of Sonepar Canada Inc., and rebrand it under Gescan Solutions. 

“Accu-flo’s manufacturing services provide modification and assembly solutions for electrical power, distribution and motor control projects. The value-add services will become a specialized branch within Gescan and support our customers’ service needs within Western Canada," said Gescan President Javi Richmond. "By utilizing Gescan’s existing sales and branch network, we will be able to scale this specialty business by providing them with access to Gescan’s complete sales force, 30 branches, our distribution business unit and automation team. Our speed to market, custom capabilities and project support accelerates our ability to serve."

The addition of Gescan Solutions will provide Sonepar with new sales and service opportunities in Canada. Although based out of Alberta, Gescan Solutions will accelerate and improve services for customers spanning from Thunder Bay, Ontario, to Victoria, British Columbia. 


