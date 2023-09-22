M. Holland Company’s 3D Printing Group Acquired

Wisconsin material science firm Interfacial Consultants will acquire the business.

M. Holland Company
Sep 22, 2023
I Stock 815430462
iStock

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — M. Holland Company, a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, announced that Interfacial Consultants LLC, a leading material science-based products and services company, is acquiring M. Holland’s 3D printing group.

Interfacial is a NAGASE Group company providing advanced materials and manufacturing process solutions. The acquisition leverages M. Holland’s expertise in industrial markets with Interfacial’s advanced additive manufacturing technology.

M. Holland’s 3D Printing group specializes in integrated additive manufacturing technologies for injection molding applications and more. Its dedicated engineers and specialists provide prototype services, parts and mold production, contract manufacturing, training, and ongoing consultation.

“M. Holland has assembled a strong team and a successful consultative business development model to drive 3D printing adoption,” said Jeff Cernohous, chief operating officer at Interfacial. “Interfacial launched its EMPOWR3D division in 2022, with the aim to help industrial end users adopt 3D printing into their businesses at scale. This acquisition accelerates our efforts and provides additional reach with M. Holland’s extensive customer base.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Interfacial, which was acquired by NAGASE in 2020, will assume the assets of M. Holland’s 3D printing group. After the transaction closes on Sept. 29, Interfacial will service M. Holland’s 3D printing customers and provide additive manufacturing solutions to industrial markets with turnkey services from concept to commercialization.

“We’re excited to build upon M. Holland’s expertise developing 3D printing applications across various markets with Interfacial’s development services, specialty materials and engineered substrates,” said Carlos Aponte, who has served as M. Holland’s market manager of 3D printing for the last year. “We expect a seamless transition for our customers and partners, who will benefit from a more robust and highly focused approach.” Aponte along with his sales and technical team will move with M. Holland’s 3D Printing group to Interfacial.

“With this acquisition, M. Holland can connect our customers with Interfacial for all 3D printing needs,” said Peter Prusak, director of business development at M. Holland. “Our broad customer base will benefit from access to additive manufacturing solutions, with the added technology and resources from our partner Interfacial.”

Interfacial is focused on the development and commercialization of technology platforms relating to advanced materials and manufacturing processes for the plastics, building and construction, electronics, automotive, recycling, and specialty chemicals markets.

