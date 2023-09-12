Flexpak Acquires Katzke Packaging

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Flexpak LLC, a value-added distributor and supplier of packaging supplies, announced Tuesday that it completed the acquisition of Katzke Packaging Co. and Packaging Converting on Sept. 1.

Katzke is a distributor of corrugated boxes, custom foam, poly bags, bubble wrap, stretch wrap, tapes and labels. The company is based in Aurora, Colorado, and was founded in 1948.

For 75 years, Katzke has been a leading packaging distributor in Colorado, supporting customers across diverse end markets including industrials, consumer products, healthcare and moving and logistics. Katzke represents Flexpak’s second acquisition in Colorado, following its February 2023 acquisition of Thornton-based Preferred Packaging Products, and creates a premier platform serving the region.

“We are delighted to welcome Glenn Suta, Andrew Dannewitz and the entire Katzke team into the Flexpak family. Katzke has a long history of exceptional customer service that aligns with Flexpak’s customer promise to ‘Expect Extraordinary.’ With the combined capabilities of Preferred Packaging and Katzke, we look forward to expanding Flexpak’s custom packaging solutions offering throughout Colorado,” said Flexpak CEO, Brian Kellen.

Glenn Suta, President of Katzke added, “We are excited to join forces with Flexpak. I look forward to working with Brian and his team to expand our business and deliver world-class service to our customers as part of the Flexpak platform.”

Flexpak’s acquisition of Katzke is consistent with its strategy to expand its geographic presence throughout the Mountain West region. The combination of Flexpak, Preferred Packaging and Katzke creates a leading packaging solutions provider in Colorado with a high-quality sales team and expertise across a variety of end-markets and packaging types.

“We are excited to partner with the Katzke team and to broaden Flexpak’s presence and capabilities in Colorado. Going forward, Flexpak will continue to pursue growth and geographic expansion through strategic and complementary acquisitions in both existing and new markets,” said Charlie Denison, managing director at Shorehill Capital LLC. Flexpak and Shorehill partnered in 2021. Katzke represents the partnership’s fourth acquisition following acquisitions in Arizona, Colorado and southern Utah.

The Shorehill team has been active in the packaging industry over the last two decades, investing over $300 million in equity across 23 acquisitions. The team’s experience includes packaging distribution and manufacturing across a wide variety of substrates.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.