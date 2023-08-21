RBC Bearings Acquires Specline

OXFORD, Conn. — RBC Bearings Inc., a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components, on Monday announced the acquisition of the business assets of Specline Inc., a manufacturer of precision bearings for the commercial and defense aerospace markets, for $18.7 million.

“Specline has a proven business model that delivers value to aircraft customers. The addition of Specline’s unique bearing and manufacturing processes increases the breadth of our aerospace product offering and enhances our production capacity," said RBC Chairman and CEO Michael Hartnett. "We are excited to be gaining such a well-respected family business with deep customer relationships and a talented workforce. Rick and Veronica Clemens continued the legacy of Rick’s father over the last 50 years and have now passed the torch to RBC Bearings.”

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, Specline has a diverse aerospace customer base and employs 38 skilled professionals. The business produces standard and custom configuration precision spherical bearings, rod ends and journal bearings.

Specline generated approximately $8.4 million in net sales over the last 12 months.