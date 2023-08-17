Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ultimation Industries

The Michigan company is MCE's fourth acquisition this year.

Motion & Control Enterprises
Aug 17, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Thursday that it has acquired Ultimation Industries LLC, its fourth acquisition of 2023.  

Headquartered in Roseville, Michigan, Ultimation provides highly engineered automation and material handling solutions as well as quick-ship distribution of material handling equipment products offered through a robust e-commerce platform to customers across the U.S., Latin America and Europe. The company serves a broad range of end markets, including energy, automotive, logistics and vertical farming.  

“We are excited to welcome Ultimation’s talented associates to the MCE family,” said MCE Chairman and CEO Charles Hale. “Ultimation adds to our engineered solutions capability, provides an enhanced offering for the growing material handling market and allows us to significantly expand our e-commerce capabilities.”  

“The transition to MCE allows us to continue our strategy of providing customers with greater access to quality material handling solutions,” said Jacqueline Canny, CEO of Ultimation.  

Ultimation was recognized in 2020 and 2022 as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing private companies in America. Ultimation was also named a 2022 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch by Michigan Celebrates Small Business.  

“We have now completed 11 acquisitions since December 2020 as we expand our range of highly engineered, full life-cycle fluid power, flow control, automation and compressed solutions to our OEM and end-user customers," Hale said.

