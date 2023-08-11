Border States Acquires Sequel Electrical Supply

Sequel has grown to 18 branches across four states.

Border States
Aug 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 11 At 1 53 20 Pm
Border States

FARGO, N.D. — Border States announced that it has reached an agreement to purchase Sequel Electrical Supply LLC, headquartered in Meridian, Mississippi.

Sequel was founded in 2004 as a single location in Greenwood, Mississippi, under the name Dixie Supply. Today, the company operates in 18 locations across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Lee Moseley, president, leads the organization and its 220-plus employees, primarily serving the construction and industrial markets.

Under Moseley’s leadership, Sequel has become a leading electrical distribution company in the region.

“We have an incredibly talented, dedicated group of employees — the move to join Border States places each of them in a position to enjoy the rewards of employee-ownership,” said Moseley. “Being part of an American employee-owned-and-operated company was part of our plan and important to our team, Border States has a reputation of being a successful Employee Stock Ownership Plan and a place employee-owners can build a career and develop professionally — this is a great fit for Sequel.”

Sequel’s geographic coverage is strategically appealing to Border States; the acquisition adds four states in the economically growing eastern U.S. Gulf Coast while creating no overlap with its current 25-state footprint.

“They have built an impressive distribution company in the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast,” said Border States CEO David White. “Sequel is the right geographic addition for our footprint; the potential for growth is clearly present. The Sequel team is well respected, driven for success and focused on customer service. We are excited to welcome them to our 100% employee-owned company.”

The acquisition will close, pending regulatory review, on Aug. 26.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 31 03 Pm
Relevant Industrial Acquires Marshall W. Nelson
August 10, 2023
Stone Truss With Logos 1200x628 1 1080x629
West Coast Lumber Acquires Stone Truss
August 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 2 20 48 Pm
BSC Industries Adds Private Equity Partner
August 8, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 08 10 At 2 31 03 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Marshall W. Nelson
Stone Truss With Logos 1200x628 1 1080x629
Mergers & Acquisitions
West Coast Lumber Acquires Stone Truss
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 2 20 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Adds Private Equity Partner
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
Sponsored
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 10, 2023
Stone Truss With Logos 1200x628 1 1080x629
Mergers & Acquisitions
West Coast Lumber Acquires Stone Truss
The move will add structural component manufacturing to West Coast's operations.
August 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 08 At 2 20 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Adds Private Equity Partner
The Massachusetts distributor announced a "recapitalization" with Benford Capital.
August 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 07 At 3 37 39 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Veritiv to Be Acquired in $2.3B Deal
Investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice plans to take the packaging distributor private.
August 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 09 At 1 57 04 Pm 62a24291bd8a5 63c80db70c929
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires Rancho Janitorial
The purchase will bolster the company's scale and resources in California.
August 3, 2023
I Stock 1433620233
Mergers & Acquisitions
Conner Industries Acquires Guardian Packaging Industries
The deal also includes Guardian's Southwest Air Products division.
August 3, 2023
Download 647f87b61311d
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Acquires Bruce Supply, Kennedy, S. G. Torrice
The company said the additions generate $450 million in annual revenues.
August 2, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 647f715cebb9b
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Southern California Distributor
RENO Hardware and Supply operates three branches near Los Angeles.
August 2, 2023
Hd Supply Dflgs 5efbafa43c714
Mergers & Acquisitions
HD Supply Acquires Houston Flooring Supplier
Redi Carpet operates 34 branches across the U.S.
August 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm 6400fb83067a4 648b4c30f3087
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires All American Vinyl Siding Supply
The deal will bolster Beacon's operations in Mississippi.
August 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 2 29 46 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fastener Supply Company Acquires General Machinery
The Kansas-based subsidiary will operate as a branch of FSC.
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 9 05 49 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Standex Acquires Magnetic Components Maker for $30M
Minntronix will expand the company's telecommunications and automation business.
August 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 42 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Evantic Acquires Plastic Distributors and Fabricators
PDF is a fabricator of high-precision, difficult-to-machine plastic components.
July 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 26 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bracalente Acquires Millennium Manufacturing
The deal will bolster the company's CNC milling, turning and multi-spindle capabilities.
July 27, 2023
Oswego Building Supplies
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Oswego Building Supplies
Oswego provides residential and commercial gypsum, metal studs and accessories.
July 26, 2023