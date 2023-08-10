Relevant Industrial Acquires Marshall W. Nelson

HOUSTON – Relevant Industrial LLC, a trailblazer in value-added distribution and service for instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, valve, purification and thermal equipment solutions, announced a formal agreement to acquire Marshall W. Nelson & Associates Inc., headquartered in Milwaukee.

With this strategic move, Relevant continues to solidify its position as an industry leader by incorporating Marshall W. Nelson's unparalleled expertise in combustion applications and industrial equipment solutions.

Marshall W. Nelson & Associates Inc., a trusted name for over six decades, has cultivated a reputation for delivering innovative combustion application solutions to clients across various industries. Their specialization in gas-fired industrial equipment, along with their proficiency in services and control systems, perfectly complements Relevant Industrial’s mission to provide comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions to its clientele.

"The acquisition of Marshall W. Nelson & Associates marks a significant milestone for Relevant Industrial. This collaboration not only enhances our portfolio but also strengthens our customer relationships and extends our footprint across key markets," said Relevant CEO John Carte. "Their exceptional capabilities in combustion engineering and industrial equipment perfectly complement our existing portfolio, enhancing our ability to offer comprehensive solutions to our customers. We are excited about the mutual growth opportunities that lie ahead."

"Joining forces with Relevant Industrial opens up new horizons for our company. Our shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction will undoubtedly lead to unparalleled value for our clients," said Nelson President Mark Nelson. "We are eager to contribute our combustion engineering prowess to the broader expertise of Relevant Industrial."

The acquisition propels Relevant Industrial's workforce to over 450 employees, and the combined entity will operate from a total of 37 strategic locations. This expanded presence will significantly enhance customer service capabilities and cater to a wider range of industries across the majority of the lower 48 states with an OEM status that provides a global reach. The move is anticipated to create synergies that benefit clients, partners, and employees alike.