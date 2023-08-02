HD Supply Acquires Houston Flooring Supplier

Wholesale distributor HD Supply announced Tuesday that it has formally acquired Redi Carpet, a major supplier of apartment flooring.

The Home Depot distribution subsidiary said the Houston-based company and its 34 locations across the U.S. provide next-day flooring installations to the multi-family housing industry, complementing HD’s "holistic offering."

“Redi Carpet fills a critical gap in our offering, and we’re thrilled to be able to expand our offering of value-added services to our communities, particularly in the multi-family market," said HD Supply CEO Shane O'Kelly. "We’re thrilled to welcome Redi Carpet associates to the HD Supply family and look forward to this new chapter filled with growth for our combined associates, customers and communities.”

HD said that Redi would continue to operate independently "for now" while the companies evaluate their paths forward.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.