Core & Main to Acquire J.W. D’Angelo

D’Angelo provides fire protection and waterworks products from three Southern California locations.

Core & Main Inc.
Jul 12, 2023
20171013 162844 1024x576
D’Angelo Co.

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire J.W. D’Angelo Co., Inc., a full-service provider of fire protection and waterworks products with three locations in Southern California.

“Dangelo Co. is regarded as an industry-leading provider of fire protection and waterworks products throughout Southern California. Their addition to Core & Main will strengthen our presence in the region and enhance the level of service we can provide to our combined customers,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

Since 1987, Dangelo Co. has provided contractors across Southern California with an extensive array of waterworks and fire protection products, including pipe, valves, fittings, post indicator valves, storm drain and sewer materials, and other related products. The experienced and knowledgeable staff serves customers from three locations in La Habra, Beaumont and Lakeside, California.

"We are excited to welcome the Dangelo Co. associates into the Core & Main family. The breadth of knowledge, dedication to outstanding customer service, and complementary product and service offering gained with this strategic acquisition will greatly bolster our presence and service capabilities in Southern California,” said Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main.

“I am proud of the tremendous success Dangelo Co. has achieved over the last 36 years,” said John W. D’Angelo, CEO of Dangelo Co. “My team’s commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our customers has helped us become a leader in the Southern California fire protection and waterworks industries. Joining the Core & Main family will enable us to continue providing our valued customers with excellent support for their projects while expanding our product and service offerings.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
July 12, 2023
20171013 162844 1024x576
Core & Main to Acquire J.W. D’Angelo
July 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 11 At 4 16 58 Pm
MW Components Acquires Western Wire
July 11, 2023
I Stock 1463477152
White Cap Acquires Concrete Forming Company
July 10, 2023
Related Stories
Image 641b587394e31
Mergers & Acquisitions
Enerpac Sells Cortland Industrial to Tufropes
Screen Shot 2023 07 11 At 4 16 58 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MW Components Acquires Western Wire
I Stock 1463477152
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Concrete Forming Company
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 11 At 4 16 58 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MW Components Acquires Western Wire
The deal bolsters MW's presence in the spring and wire form industry .
July 11, 2023
I Stock 1463477152
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Concrete Forming Company
Form Tech specializes in concrete formwork and accessories.
July 10, 2023
St. Louis branch.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires 3 Distributors
Two of the deals will expand the company into new markets.
July 10, 2023
I Stock 1159234039 648cb89b45a8c
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Gas Partners Adds Applied Gas
Applied is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of specialty gases.
July 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 10 At 1 35 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Abracon Acquires NEL Frequency Controls
The Wisconsin company makes ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators and modules.
July 10, 2023
Merger Closing Announcement
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD Closes Merger with the Baron Group
The groups originally announced plans to merge in late May.
July 6, 2023
Staging
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wajax Acquires Electrical Controls Maker
The electrical controls maker operates facilities in Calgary and Edmonton.
July 5, 2023
Collins Washburn Garfield1 Final Bca1a5f1
Mergers & Acquisitions
The Collins Companies Acquires Washburn‐Garfield Corp.
The deal also includes abrasives and cutting tools subsidiary Waites Company.
June 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 07 11 At 1 28 36 Pm 62cc6be3cbdad
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS Acquires FPC Distribution
The deal adds FPC's operations in Virginia and Maryland.
June 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 23 At 2 44 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Washoe Building Supply
The McGrath family will continue to lead the Nevada roofing supplier.
June 23, 2023
I Stock 1075606044
Mergers & Acquisitions
City Maintenance Supply Acquires West Florida Supply
The deal marks City's third acquisition in South Florida in the past 12 months.
June 23, 2023
Central Distribution In Londonderry Nh Front Door 64120af1e4b9d
Mergers & Acquisitions
F.W. Webb Acquires Pennsylvania Plumbing Suppliers
The distributor also announced a new branch in New Jersey.
June 21, 2023
From left, Andy Waring, Sonepar central region president, Mike Dumas, president of Crawford Electric, and Tyler Mitchell, president of Irby Electric.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crawford Electric, Irby Electric to Combine
The Sonepar subsidiaries will operate under the Crawford brand beginning next year.
June 20, 2023
I Stock 1400462848
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ohio Fastener Distributor Puts the Pedal to the Metal
AFC Industries, already very active on the acquisition front, has only accelerated its efforts.
June 19, 2023