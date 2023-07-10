Imperial Dade Acquires 3 Distributors

New Jersey packaging and janitorial supply distributor Imperial Dade announced three more acquisitions over the past week.

The company on Wednesday added Dallas industrial and janitorial distributor Lovan Industries and Triple F Distributing, the leading distributor of packaging, janitorial and foodservice products in Hawaii. The deals represented Imperial’s first acquisitions in each market.

On Friday, the company announced its purchase of Atlantis Packaging, a Southern California-based industrial distributor with a footprint that reaches across the country.

Imperial Dade said it has acquired 67 companies to date under CEO Jason Tillis and Chairman Robert Tillis. Financial terms of the three transactions were not disclosed.

“This acquisition reinforces our focus to strengthen our presence in key growth markets to ensure our customers receive the highest quality service," Jason Tillis said in the Atlantis announcement.