Wajax Acquires Polyphase Engineered Controls

TORONTO – Wajax Corporation on Tuesday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Tundra Process Solutions Ltd. has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Polyphase Engineered Controls (1977) Ltd.

Specialized in producing custom electrical and instrumentation equipment, Polyphase employs 44 people, including a team of skilled wiring and panel assemblers, and operates facilities in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta.

“Since 1977, Polyphase has earned a reputation for delivering high quality electrical controls for the oil and gas, utilities, mining, forestry and agricultural sectors,” said Tundra CEO Ashley Allers. “Its addition expands our electrical solutions portfolio to include PLC control panels, protection panels, DCS panels and marshalling cabinets, to name a few. In-house capabilities related to electrical design, production, testing, staging and project management also expand the breadth of our electrical and instrumentation solutions offerings.

"The added expertise, combined with the increased capacity from the Polyphase facilities, enhance our ability to undertake large scale time-critical integration projects. We are very pleased to welcome the Polyphase team to the Tundra and Wajax families.”

Founded in 1999 and acquired by Wajax in 2021, Tundra plays a key role in Wajax’s Industrial Parts and Engineered Repair Services growth strategy. It provides maintenance and technical services to customers in the western Canadian midstream oil and gas, oil sands, petrochemical, mining, forestry and municipal sectors. Tundra also distributes a diverse range of industrial process equipment, representing industry-leading manufacturers of valves and actuators, measurement and analytical solutions, electrical solutions – including motors, drives and electric vehicle charging, electrical and control buildings, boilers and water treatment solutions.

The transaction will be subject to normal post-closing adjustments.