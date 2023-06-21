F.W. Webb Acquires Pennsylvania Plumbing Suppliers

The distributor also announced a new branch in New Jersey.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 21, 2023
F.W. Webb branch, Tinton Falls, N.J.
F.W. Webb branch, Tinton Falls, N.J.
F.W. Webb

Massachusetts-based distributor F.W. Webb Company earlier this month announced the acquisition of two Southeast Pennsylvania plumbing suppliers and the opening of a new location in eastern New Jersey.

The company added Rising Sun Plumbing Supply in Philadelphia and Steinberg Plumbing Supply in suburban Elkins Park. Webb officials said that both companies have provided plumbing, heating and industrial supplies across the Philadelphia metro area for decades.

The new locations will add to Webb’s existing Pennsylvania operations in Allentown and Aston. Former Steinberg owner Ed Preston will serve as manager of the Philadelphia location.

"Greater Philadelphia is one of the largest markets in the Northeast," Webb COO Bob Mucciarone said in the announcement. "We are excited to offer our wide array of products and exemplary service to our expanded customer base."

The company — no. 12 on ID's latest Big 50 — also announced the opening of a new branch in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, the company’s eighth location in the state.

